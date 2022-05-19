Dial 112 awareness drive held on Indo-Nepal border
Dial 112 launched a special awareness drive on the Indo-Nepal border and in the adjoining districts of Gorakhpur, Kushinagar and Maharajganj, on Thursday. The drive led by additional director general 112, aimed at highlighting the services of Dial 112 and how it can be of help in case of emergency.
Ashok Kumar Singh, ADG, 112, said that other than issues of brawls and other law and order situations, people can also use this service for informing about fire, any natural disaster, medical emergency and others.
“Under the drive, various cultural events were organised in order to make people aware of the services of Dial 112,” Singh said.
The teams created awareness among the locals and also distributed literature among the masses.
A similar drive was carried out on the Sanauli border where the Seema Suraksha Bal personnel also took part in the drive. On the occasion, people were also made aware of traffic rules and ongoing welfare schemes.
-
FIR against former Gaya DM for felling trees
The Special Vigilance Unit of Bihar Police lodged an FIR (first information report) against the former district magistrate of Gaya along with others in connection with the felling of many expensive trees from Abhishek Singh's official residence, officials aware of the development said. Abhishek Singh was the district magistrate of Gaya from January 2018 till January 2022 and was an occupant of the official residence.
-
15 die due to gale, lighting across Bihar
As many as 15 people died in various districts in Bihar due to gale storm and lightning on Thursday, said an official of the state disaster management. “Out of the 15, five died due to lightning while 10 died due to gale storm,” the duty officer said. According to Patna Meteorological Centre, brief spell of showers coupled with strong winds lashed several parts of Bihar in the afternoon on Thursday.
-
Smaller allies in NDA , GA seek RS seats to bargain for upcoming MLC polls
Even as chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday indicated that nominees for the biennial polls to Rajya Sabha polls would be announced soon, senior constituents in both the ruling National Democratic Alliance and opposition grand alliance (GA) are feeling the heat from junior constituents who are seeking seat allotment in RS and the upcoming Bihar legislative council election from legislative quota.
-
Makeover for banking Sakhis: UP to provide NIFT-designed sarees as uniforms
The Yogi Adityanath government is going to provide over 1 lakh sarees to BC-Sakhis designed by NIFT Rae Bareli. The UP government will provide two handloom sarees to the women working under the BC Sakhi scheme as a uniform, to promote the handloom industry. The designs sent by NIFT have already been approved by the chief minister and the work of weaving the sarees is in progress.
-
LESA power cuts, low voltage: Unhappy PCL boss shoots off letter to officials
Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation chairman M Devraj has taken serious note of prolonged power cuts and low voltage in the state capital. In a letter written to the MD of Madhyanchal Nigam, Anil Dhingra, on Wednesday, Devraj expressed concern over the unannounced power cuts and delay in fault rectification. Some underground cable fault from Nadarganj to Chinhat was also reported. The underground cable of Gomtinagar Extension Sector 4 sub-station got damaged at 4 am.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics