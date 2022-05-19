Dial 112 awareness drive held on Indo-Nepal border

Dial 112 launched a special awareness drive on the Indo-Nepal border and in the adjoining districts of Gorakhpur, Kushinagar and Maharajganj, on Thursday. The drive led by additional director general 112, aimed at highlighting the services of Dial 112 and how it can be of help in case of emergency.

Ashok Kumar Singh, ADG, 112, said that other than issues of brawls and other law and order situations, people can also use this service for informing about fire, any natural disaster, medical emergency and others.

“Under the drive, various cultural events were organised in order to make people aware of the services of Dial 112,” Singh said.

The teams created awareness among the locals and also distributed literature among the masses.

A similar drive was carried out on the Sanauli border where the Seema Suraksha Bal personnel also took part in the drive. On the occasion, people were also made aware of traffic rules and ongoing welfare schemes.