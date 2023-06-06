Aarambh 2.0: Drive against single-use plastic to continue till July 3

A special campaign Aarambh 2.0 has been launched by the directorate of urban development to ban the use of single-use plastic less than 120 microns in urban bodies of the state. Detailed guidelines in this regard have been issued by Swacch Bharat state mission director Neha Sharma on Tuesday.

Single use plastic (HT File Photo)

The director said that under this special campaign, which will continue till July 3, punitive action will be taken by imposing fines on users.

Sharma said that for the ban of single-use plastic, it has been decided by the government of India to celebrate July 3 as World Plastic Bag-Free Day.

Under this, it is the responsibility of all urban bodies to start campaigns against people selling plastic bags and using plastic bags across the state as part of the Aarambh 2.0 campaign.

She said that under the campaign the best performing bodies will be rewarded at the state level on the basis of seizure of banned single-use plastic by the State Mission Directorate.

Fact File

Arambh stands for Awareness, Refuse, Alternative of plastic, Mass campaign, Be responsible, Hammer to ban single use plastic). The following guidelines have been issued:

Single-use plastic (SUP) less than 120 microns, banned from 31 December 2022, is to be completely banned by July 3, 2023.

Regarding the banning of SUP, a massive publicity and public awareness campaign is to be conducted.

Punitive action will be taken by imposing fines on users of banned SUP.

While making the general public aware about plastic free usage, along with giving information about alternatives like bag bank, utensil bank, people will be informed about reduce, reuse and recycle.