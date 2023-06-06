Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Aarambh 2.0: Drive against single-use plastic to continue till July 3

Aarambh 2.0: Drive against single-use plastic to continue till July 3

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 06, 2023 10:23 PM IST

The directorate of urban development has launched Aarambh 2.0 campaign to ban single-use plastic less than 120 microns in urban areas of the state. Punitive action will be taken by imposing fines on users and the best performing bodies will be rewarded.

A special campaign Aarambh 2.0 has been launched by the directorate of urban development to ban the use of single-use plastic less than 120 microns in urban bodies of the state. Detailed guidelines in this regard have been issued by Swacch Bharat state mission director Neha Sharma on Tuesday.

Single use plastic (HT File Photo)
Single use plastic (HT File Photo)

The director said that under this special campaign, which will continue till July 3, punitive action will be taken by imposing fines on users.

Sharma said that for the ban of single-use plastic, it has been decided by the government of India to celebrate July 3 as World Plastic Bag-Free Day.

Under this, it is the responsibility of all urban bodies to start campaigns against people selling plastic bags and using plastic bags across the state as part of the Aarambh 2.0 campaign.

She said that under the campaign the best performing bodies will be rewarded at the state level on the basis of seizure of banned single-use plastic by the State Mission Directorate.

Fact File

Arambh stands for Awareness, Refuse, Alternative of plastic, Mass campaign, Be responsible, Hammer to ban single use plastic). The following guidelines have been issued:

Single-use plastic (SUP) less than 120 microns, banned from 31 December 2022, is to be completely banned by July 3, 2023.

Regarding the banning of SUP, a massive publicity and public awareness campaign is to be conducted.

Punitive action will be taken by imposing fines on users of banned SUP.

While making the general public aware about plastic free usage, along with giving information about alternatives like bag bank, utensil bank, people will be informed about reduce, reuse and recycle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out