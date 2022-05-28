Disabled-friendly toilets in 87,610 U.P. govt primary schools soon

The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to ensure 19 basic amenities in all over 1.54 lakh government-run primary and upper primary schools of the state as part of “Operation Kayakalp”. Under it for the first time, the government is now going to ensure disabled-friendly toilets in all these schools by March 2023, say senior state basic education department officials in the know about the move.

The challenge at hand can be gauged form the fact that at present, 87,610 of these schools do not have disabled-friendly toilets. The responsibility for this has been given to the respective municipal corporations, local bodies, development authorities and smart city project officials, they add.

UP government’s “Operation Kayakalp” started in June 2018 is aimed at transforming the government-run schools, including primary, upper primary and secondary schools, of the state. Under this, efforts are being made to provide a clean and safe environment with modern facilities to around 1.90 crore children studying in over 1.54 lakh government-run primary and upper primary schools of the state.

Owing to the sustained efforts of the government in the past, the state-run schools are amalgamating traditional teaching methodology with tech-based learning to improve the quality of education. As a result, the number of students who have enrolled in these schools has also started rising.

As part of “Operation Kayakalp” by March 2023 itself, all 52,670 classrooms of government-run primary and upper primary schools lacking marble and tiled floors will get them, 13,346 school kitchens will have proper tiled floors, well painted ceilings and walls besides there would also be the much-needed furniture, including desks and benches for children’s study in 88,642 schools.

Other works identified to be completed by March 2023 include construction of boundary walls and installing gates in 34,240 schools lacking them, says another senior official of the state education department.

In this regard, principal secretary, basic education, Uttar Pradesh, Deepak Kumar sent a missive to all the district magistrates on May 20 listing the tasks that need to be completed on priority under “Operation Kayakalp”.

The five–page missive, a copy of which is with HT, has instructed that these works be completed by framing a proper action plan and strategy on “priority” as it forms a part of state government’s top priorities.

