‘Discrepancies’ in teachers’ recruitment: UP CM meets reserved category candidates

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met the reserved category candidates regarding the alleged discrepancy in the reservation in 69,000 assistant teachers’ recruitment for which thousands of candidates have been protesting for last several months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking cognisance of their protest and demand, the chief minister gave instructions to basic education department for a speedy and an equitable solution to the problem, according to a tweet from chief minister’s office.

It took the state government two years to wrap up the appointment process of 69,000 assistant teachers in government primary and upper primary schools across UP. Posts were advertised in December 2018 and the state government could complete the appointment only in December 2020, after a long-drawn legal battle in the high court and the Supreme Court after some candidates filed a lawsuit.

The chief minister had distributed appointment letters to select new recruits in October and December and even interacted with them while others received them from local MLAs, MPs and ministers in the Yogi government in their respective districts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soon after that, hundreds of candidates who could not make into 69,000 teachers recruitment conducted by the state government staged demonstrations in the state capital alleging foul play by basic education department official as they did not adhere to reservation policy, protesters claimed.

These candidates claimed the department gave only 3.86% reservations against 27% and in Scheduled Caste category 16.6% reservations were given against 21%. Likewise, in OBC category, against 18,598 candidates only 2,637 were selected. All this amounts to gross violation of reservation policy. They alleged that rules were violated in the teachers’ recruitment.

The protesters recently took out a candle light march from 1090 Crossing to the chief minister’s residence. However, the police had resorted to lathicharge. The opposition parties had slammed the police lathicharge on the protesting aspiring teachers in the state capital when they started their candle light march and headed towards chief minister’s office at Kalidas Marg.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Condemning the police act, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had tweeted, “Bharatiya Janata party is on the course of becoming ‘Vishwa Guru’ (world leader) by charging cane on aspiring teachers. We are with 69,000 teacher aspirants’ demand.”