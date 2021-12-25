Discrepancy in teachers’ recruitment: 6,000 reserved category candidates to be appointed in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The day after chief minister Yogi Adityanath met the reserved category candidates regarding the alleged discrepancy in the reservation in 69,000 assistant teachers’ recruitment, the state government on Friday announced to appoint 6000 reserved category candidates and fill 17,000 additional teacher posts soon.

“The 6000 posts will be filled to resolve the issue of discrepancies in reservation in the recruitment of 69,000 teachers. The recruitment will start with immediate effect,” informed state basic education minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi.

According to a press statement issued by the basic education department, the list of selected candidates in reservation category will be made by December 28 and announced by December 30. The selected candidates will be called to review their documents between January 3 and 5. The joining letter to them will be given on January 6.

Beside this, the minister announced that new recruitment would also be done on 1,700 vacant posts of teachers. The process of new recruitment would begin shortly, the minister said.

This comes after protest by thousands of candidates for the last several months.

Taking cognizance of their protest and demand, the chief minister gave instructions to basic education department for a speedy and an equitable solution to the problem, according to a tweet from chief minister’s office.

It took the state government two years to wrap up the appointment process of 69,000 assistant teachers in government primary and upper primary schools across UP. Posts were advertised in December 2018 and the state government could complete the appointment only in December 2020, after a long-drawn legal battle in the high court and the Supreme Court after some candidates filed a lawsuit.

The chief minister had distributed appointment letters to select new recruits in October and December and even interacted with them while others received them from local MLAs, MPs and ministers in the Yogi government in their respective districts.

Soon after that, hundreds of candidates who could not make into 69,000 teachers recruitment conducted by the state government staged demonstrations in the state capital, alleging foul play by the basic education department officials as they did not adhere to the reservation policy, protesters claimed.

These candidates claimed that the department gave only 3.86% reservations against 27% and in Scheduled Caste category 16.6% reservations were given against 21%. Likewise, in OBC category, against 18,598 candidates only 2,637 were selected. All this amounts to gross violation of reservation policy. They alleged that rules were violated in the teachers’ recruitment.

The protesters recently took out a candle light march from 1090 Crossing to the chief minister’s residence. However, the police resorted to lathi charge. The opposition parties had slammed the police lathi charge on the protesting aspiring teachers in the state capital when they started their candle light march and headed towards the chief minister’s office at Kalidas Marg.