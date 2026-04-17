Dispute, canteen spark or cooking mishap? Multiple theories emerge in slum blaze

LUCKNOW As the smoke clears over the remains of the Vikas Nagar slum cluster, investigators and local residents are grappling with conflicting accounts of what triggered the massive blaze that displaced 1,000 people. While the fire department maintains that a definitive cause is pending a high-level probe, three primary theories have surfaced to explain the Wednesday evening tragedy.

As per locals, one of the possible triggers is a fire that allegedly started near a makeshift canteen located close to a liquor shop around 4pm on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

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As per locals, one of the possible triggers is a fire that allegedly started near a makeshift canteen located close to a liquor shop around 4pm on Wednesday. Eyewitnesses said flames suddenly erupted from the spot and intensified quickly. Residents attempted to douse the fire using water, but failed to contain it. Within minutes, LPG cylinders stored inside nearby huts began exploding, rapidly spreading the blaze across the settlement.

Another version doing the rounds is based on allegations by locals, who claimed that the slum cluster was adjacent a residential property and a vacant plot. Some residents alleged that there had been prior disputes over the land, and threats were allegedly issued to clear the area. A few even claimed that the fire may have been deliberately set, though police said such claims are yet to be verified.

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{{^usCountry}} A third possibility being considered is that the fire may have originated from a routine cooking activity inside one of the huts. Officials said a small spark could have triggered the blaze, which then spread uncontrollably due to strong winds and the close proximity of the shanties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third possibility being considered is that the fire may have originated from a routine cooking activity inside one of the huts. Officials said a small spark could have triggered the blaze, which then spread uncontrollably due to strong winds and the close proximity of the shanties. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Fire department officials said the dense layout of the settlement, coupled with the presence of multiple LPG cylinders, turned the fire into an inferno within a short span of time. “None of these theories can be ruled out at this moment. A high level probe will only determine the exact cause of the fire,” said Ankush Mittal, CFO, Lucknow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fire department officials said the dense layout of the settlement, coupled with the presence of multiple LPG cylinders, turned the fire into an inferno within a short span of time. “None of these theories can be ruled out at this moment. A high level probe will only determine the exact cause of the fire,” said Ankush Mittal, CFO, Lucknow. {{/usCountry}}

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