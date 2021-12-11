Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dispute over land mining: Trader shot dead in Lucknow, two arrested
Dispute over land mining: Trader shot dead in Lucknow, two arrested

Two accused named in the FIR lodged in this connection have been arrested while efforts are on for the arrest of one unidentified person involved in it, say police
Lucknow police have recovered two illegal firearms from the two arrested accused and further investigation was on. (Picture for representation only)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 12:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: In a dispute over land mining, a 25-year-old mining trader was shot dead outside his friend’s house in Bhawani market locality under Jankipuram police station limits here on Thursday midnight, said police officials on Friday.

Two accused persons named in the FIR lodged in this connection had been arrested while efforts were on for the arrest of one unidentified person involved in it, they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Aliganj police circle, Syed Ali Abbas said that the deceased was identified as Subhash Singh, a resident of Bakshi Ka Talab area. He was into the business of land mining in Itaunja area on Lucknow-Sitapur district border for past few years. “Singh had business enmity with one Mahendra Pratap Singh and Durgesh Singh of the same area, and earlier also the two groups led by Subash and Mahendra had entered into tussle over land mining issue,” the ACP said.

He said Subash Singh’s sister-in-law Jahnvi Singh had lodged an FIR against Mahendra, Durgesh and one unidentified person under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 for murder at Jankipuram police station. Mahendra and Durgesh had been arrested, he added.

The complainant has accused Mahendra, Durgesh and their accomplice for attacking Subash when he along with his friends Ashutosh, Brijesh, Jeetu and Amit Singh was standing on the road side near Bhawani market at around 12 midnight. The complainant said that the victim was shot twice in chest and he succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the trauma centre of King George Medical University (KGMU).

The ACP said that the arrested accused, however, had stated that Subash and his accomplice came face to face with them near Bhawani market incidentally and they opened fire in retaliation. He said that the police had recovered two illegal firearms from their possession and further investigation was on.

