Family of deceased rejects ‘gambling brawl’ theory, says probe misleading

LUCKNOW The family of Vinay Srivastava, 26, who died of gunshot wound at the house of union minister Kaushal Kishore’s son on Friday, expressed dissatisfaction over police probe into the incident, alleging it was intended to conceal the truth. In the CCTV footage of the house, one of the six youths, said to be friends of the minister’s son, was purportedly seen waking up to the gunshot around 4am on Friday. However during interrogation, the accused (Ankit) told the police that the incident took place at 3am. (Pic for representation)

The deceased was said to be a friend of Vikas Kishore, the minister’s son.

Vinay had died allegedly after a brawl between him and his three friends over a game of cards. They were under the influence of alcohol when one Ankit Verma shot Vinay, said joint commissioner of police (crime) Akash Kulhary. The murder took place in the wee hours in Begariya village near Lucknow, allegedly over gambling, said cops.

However, the deceased’s brother, Vikas Srivastava, in a video statement, alleged that the police probe was misleading. He said: “Ankit had a problem with my brother and the minister’s son Vikas Kishore too is associated with the murder.”

“The flight ticket of the minister’s son that he posted on Facebook should also be investigated. I request the CM to order a SIT investigation into the case,” said Vikas Srivastava.

Speaking to HT, he said, “When I reached the spot, there were no alcohol bottles and playing cards. The news of card games (gambling) and boozing is not true. After losing my brother, we are undergoing trauma. The police have assured us of fair investigation. But if they fail to come up with anything concrete, we will file another FIR,” he added.

Minister Kaushal Kishore said: “I’m in touch with the deceased’s family. Vinay was like a family member to us and we’re in support of the bereaved family. I can’t comment on Vikas’ allegations.”

The minister said none of his family members were present at the house when the incident happened.

Lucknow police said the matter was under investigation. “The police will look into the allegations made by the family of the deceased,” said Rahul Raj, DCP (West), Lucknow.