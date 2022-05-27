Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dissatisfied with govt reply on employment, SP MLAs walk out of UP assembly

During the question hour in the UP assembly, Samajwadi Party MLAs Manoj Kumar Pandey and Atul Pradhan sought a response from the state government on how many educated youths had registered with the labour department in the past five years, how many got government jobs and how many were jobless.
The MLAs said the state government was not providing information about employment and they staged a walk-out from the assembly. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 27, 2022 09:26 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party legislators staged a walk-out from the legislative assembly on Friday, protesting over the issue of unemployment and failure of the state in providing information about the number of youths given government jobs.

During the question hour, Samajwadi Party MLAs Manoj Kumar Pandey and Atul Pradhan sought a response from the state government on how many educated youths had registered with the labour department in the past five years, how many got government jobs and how many were jobless.

Labour minister Anil Rajbhar said the recruitment for various government posts was done by the service commission. Giving details of the youths registered with the employment portal, Rajbhar said the question asked by the SP MLAs was not related to his department.

Registering protest over the minister’s reply, SP MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey said, “We are surprised that the minister has no information about the unemployed youths and number of jobs given by the state government. It’s the responsibility of the minister to reply to the questions raised by the MLAs on the floor of the house.”

Parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said 4.5 lakh youths had been given jobs in the past five years. He added that 5,74,587 youths were given jobs through 3,742 job fairs organized by the state government.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the minister’s reply, Manoj Kumar Pandey and Atul Pradhan said the state government was not providing information about employment. The SP MLAs staged a walk-out from the assembly.

