Dissatisfied with govt reply on employment, SP MLAs walk out of UP assembly
Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party legislators staged a walk-out from the legislative assembly on Friday, protesting over the issue of unemployment and failure of the state in providing information about the number of youths given government jobs.
During the question hour, Samajwadi Party MLAs Manoj Kumar Pandey and Atul Pradhan sought a response from the state government on how many educated youths had registered with the labour department in the past five years, how many got government jobs and how many were jobless.
Labour minister Anil Rajbhar said the recruitment for various government posts was done by the service commission. Giving details of the youths registered with the employment portal, Rajbhar said the question asked by the SP MLAs was not related to his department.
Registering protest over the minister’s reply, SP MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey said, “We are surprised that the minister has no information about the unemployed youths and number of jobs given by the state government. It’s the responsibility of the minister to reply to the questions raised by the MLAs on the floor of the house.”
Parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said 4.5 lakh youths had been given jobs in the past five years. He added that 5,74,587 youths were given jobs through 3,742 job fairs organized by the state government.
Expressing dissatisfaction over the minister’s reply, Manoj Kumar Pandey and Atul Pradhan said the state government was not providing information about employment. The SP MLAs staged a walk-out from the assembly.
-
Shivpal appears to have become CM’s uncle too: Akhilesh
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday made light of chief minister Yogi Adityanath's growing 'concern' for his uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Singh Yadav and saidthe latter's uncle Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Singh Yadavf appeared to have become the uncle of the chief minister now. Yadav also countered Yogi's accusations about scams during the BJP's regime and read out a list of scams in recruitment during the tenure of the BJP government.
-
Ludhiana STF recovers 5.5-kg heroin with arrest of three men
The special task force unit in Ludhiana has recovered 5.5 kilograms of heroin with the arrest of three men, two of whom have links with cross-border smugglers. The trio has been identified as Jaswinder Singh (24) of Pheruwala village in Ferozepur besides Sachin Sharma (43) and Ashu Arora (30), both from Ludhiana city. In the third case, Ashu, who lives in Ludhiana's Manakwal area, was arrested from near his house.
-
Mathura court returns law suit seeking Hindu idols ‘buried’ in Agra Fort
Agra A new law suit was filed in the court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura, seeking the return of the idols which were supposedly removed by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb from the Sri Krishna Janambhoomi temple demolished in Mathura during 1670 and allegedly placed below the stairs of the Begum Sahiba Mosque near Deewan-e-Khas in the Agra Fort.
-
Post split, Tikait brothers to show BKU might in Sarv Khap Panchayat tomorrow
MEERUT In coming months, western Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness a trial of strength between the Bharatiya Kisan Union led by the Tikait brothers and its splinter group. Both sides have already started flexing muscles and the proposed Sarv Khap Panchayat on Sunday in Kakda village of Muzaffarnagar district will see the display of Tikait brothers' might. Besides these two, there are more than two dozen Khaps of different communities.
-
SGPC to mark Panja Sahib massacre centenary in October
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Friday decided to take a special jatha (group) of pilgrims to Pakistan besides organising a religious congregation at Gurdwara Manji Sahib, Amritsar, to mark the first centenary of the massacre at Gurdwara Panja Sahib. The incident took place at the gurdwara located at Hasan Abdal in Punjab province of Pakistan on October 30, 1922.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics