Divisional tours of GoMs to continue: CM Yogi

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had constituted 18 GoMs and asked them to tour the districts in divisions under their charge before commencement of the budget session of state legislature.
Yogi said the reports of GoMs should be given to nodal officers of respective districts, development should be expedited there in accordance with the wishes of the people and necessary action should be taken on recommendations of ministers. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 11, 2022 12:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said divisional/district tours of the Group of Ministers would continue and necessary action would be taken on the reports submitted by them after touring respective divisions/districts.

Yogi gave directives in this regard after a meeting of the council of ministers that he presided over. The GoMs presented reports in the meeting. Yogi had constituted 18 GoMs and asked them to tour the districts in divisions under their charge before commencement of the budget session of state legislature.

He said the reports of GoMs should be given to nodal officers of respective districts, development should be expedited there in accordance with the wishes of the people and necessary action should be taken on recommendations of ministers. The GoMs, during tours, reviewed the development projects and gave necessary directives about quality of work and completion of projects. The GoMs also gave directives about law-and-order issues after getting reports about issues concerning security of women, prosecution, police patrolling, crime against women, problems of traders and action taken under Gangsters Act etc.

Deputy CM shares experiences

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak shared his experiences with the council of ministers about the 14th health camp organized by the Central Council Of Health And Family Welfare at Kewaria, Gujarat from May 5 to 7.

