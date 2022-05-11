Divisional tours of GoMs to continue: CM Yogi
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said divisional/district tours of the Group of Ministers would continue and necessary action would be taken on the reports submitted by them after touring respective divisions/districts.
Yogi gave directives in this regard after a meeting of the council of ministers that he presided over. The GoMs presented reports in the meeting. Yogi had constituted 18 GoMs and asked them to tour the districts in divisions under their charge before commencement of the budget session of state legislature.
He said the reports of GoMs should be given to nodal officers of respective districts, development should be expedited there in accordance with the wishes of the people and necessary action should be taken on recommendations of ministers. The GoMs, during tours, reviewed the development projects and gave necessary directives about quality of work and completion of projects. The GoMs also gave directives about law-and-order issues after getting reports about issues concerning security of women, prosecution, police patrolling, crime against women, problems of traders and action taken under Gangsters Act etc.
Deputy CM shares experiences
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak shared his experiences with the council of ministers about the 14th health camp organized by the Central Council Of Health And Family Welfare at Kewaria, Gujarat from May 5 to 7.
Boycott call hit routine working in HC
The routine activities in the Allahabad High Court remained paralysed on Tuesday as majority of lawyers, on a call given by the Allahabad High Court Bar Association, abstained from judicial work. The HCBA gave the work boycott call in support of their demand for prompt listing of cases and other improvements in the computerized system of listing of cases introduced in recent times.
Delhi: 2 liquor vends in each ward may not be mandatory for licensees
The Delhi government is likely to do away with the mandatory requirement that licensees must have two liquor vends in each municipal ward, officials aware of the matter said. A cabinet note recently prepared by the finance department said that there are around 100 wards in Delhi in which liquor vends cannot be opened.
Police teams carrying out raids to arrest other members of Kharwar gang in connection with multiple murders
After the arrest of seven members of Kharwar gang in connection with multiple murders at Tharwai and Phaphamau, the police teams are carrying out raids at several spots in Bihar and other places in Uttar Pradesh to trace and nab the remaining members who are still at large. Prayagraj police had arrested seven members of Kharwar gang after an encounter on May 4. Three of them received bullet injuries in their legs during the encounter.
India’s first Air Force Heritage Centre at Chandigarh set to take flight on Independence Day
The Air Force Heritage Centre is all set to take flight on this year's Independence Day. The country's first IAF Heritage Centre, which will house vintage aircraft is being set up at the erstwhile Government Printing Press building in Sector 18. The biggest attraction, however, will be its very own flight simulator. A souvenir shop will also be set up at the museum. An MiG 27 is expected to arrive within a week.
Woman molested, duped of Rs50k by man met on online dating app in Pune
Pune: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a person whom she had met on an online dating app. The victim, who works as a bank manager, lodged an first information report (FIR) with Wakad police station. The app handle of the accused, identified as Mukesh Suryavanshi, was 'Madi Surya'. According to the complaint, Suryavanshi extorted ₹50,000 from the victim under the pretext of going on a trip to Maldives.
