DM Abhishek Prakash conducts surprise checks of community health centres

The district magistrate Abhishek Prakash inspected the community health center and UCHC Silver Jubilee on Friday in light of the growing number of Covid 19 cases and instructed the officials to focus on tracking, testing, and treating.
DM Abhishek Prakash conducting surprise check in a community health centre in Lucknow on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 11:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

In view of the constantly increasing number of Covid 19 cases, district magistrate Abhishek Prakash inspected the community health centre and the UCHC Silver Jubilee on Friday and instructed the officials to focus on the three Ts - tracking, testing, and treating. As he reviewed ongoing anti-Covid exercises, the fever clinic, and check the distribution of medicine, he also interacted with people.

The community health centre in Aliganj was first to witness the surprise check on the day where DM reviewed the ongoing anti-Covid exercises including surveillance, contact tracing, medicine distribution and ongoing vaccination. He also reviewed the performance of Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) and contract tracing and others. The DM then inspected the community health centre in Silver Jubilee where too he interacted with the people and assessed the anti-Covid preparedness.

“It’s very important to break the chain in order to check the virus outbreak. Hence, the focus should be more on 3 T’s-tracking, testing and treatment formula,” the DM said. Besides, the DM also appealed to people to get their children, aged between 15 to 18 years to get vaccinated. The DM also inspected the premises of the health centre and directed the officials to carry out thorough sanitisation, covering the houses of all those who are under home isolation.

