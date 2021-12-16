Do projects on KVC, Ram temple to learn tech used there: UP guv to students

Governor Anandiben Patel has urged students of engineering colleges and others to visit the newly inaugurated Kashi Vishwanath Corridor (KVC) and the under-construction Ram temple in Ayodhya to learn about the technology used in construction of these temples.

The governor made the remark while addressing the 19th convocation of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, on Thursday. “The students should do projects to study the engineering and techniques put in place in these temples. They may stay there for few months, interact with engineers and workers who were involved in construction of these magnificent temples,” she added.

“It is for teachers and students to learn how the construction work at the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project costing ₹900 crore was accomplished within two years. Likewise, in Ayodhya the major challenge was of the soil beneath. Experts from various IITs worked hard to ensure that no damage is caused to the temple in the next 1000 years,” the governor said.

“Similarly, Saryu Nahar National Project, which remained stuck for nearly four decades, was launched recently. Due to prolonged delay, the cost increased manifold which is a matter of regret,” she added. She also emphasised the use of technology, innovation, experience and knowledge in the construction of a strong and self-sufficient India.

The governor called upon teachers of universities and degree colleges to visit primary schools and interact with students. Likewise, students may visit Aganwadi centres and spend time with children maybe on their birthdays. She congratulated the students on receiving their degrees and medals.

Former IIT Kanpur director Padam Shri Prof Sanjay G Dhande, who was the chief guest at the ceremony, said, “The real world is a dynamic system. It changes. After Covid, it is changing rapidly. In this changing scenario, some skills become obsolete and some become new and such skills are the in-demand skills.”

“Acquiring new skills on your own is the real skill that is required to today’s world. In this sense, I consider the story of Ekalavya very important. He learnt and acquired all skills of archery on his own. He also sacrificed his thumb as ‘Guru Dakshina’ and still acquired the skill of archery through his legs,” he added.

“Education is a pull model and not a push model. Unfortunately, many students due to pressure of parents, friends and others feel as if they were forced to study something which they do not wish to study. There is certainly some hunger in each young person,” Prof Dhande said. State technical education minister Jitin Prasada and AKTU vice chancellor Prof Vineet Kansal were also present on the occasion.

