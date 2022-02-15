Docs perform rare scarless thyroid surgery at SGPGI, Lucknow

Doctors of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) performed a rare Transoral Scarless Surgery of thyroid gland on a 35-year-old patient on Monday.

Head of department Endocrine Surgery, professor Amit Agarwal, performed the surgery on a patient who didn’t want any scar on the neck.

Professor Amit Agarwal said, “Transoral method involves approaching and removing the gland through the mouth. Hence, it is a scarless surgery. Conventional open thyroid surgery leaves a scar in the neck which is considered undesirable by young women, girls and boys. Robotic surgery provides aesthetic and cosmetic surgery and does not leave a scar in the neck; instead, it leaves scar near the armpit which is hidden under the clothes.”

The surgical team consisted of Dr S. Dabbas, Dr Vikram, Dr Yuvraj Devgan. The anesthesia team was led by Dr Sujeet Kumar, additional professor, anaesthesia, along with Dr Kapil, Dr Sanchit and Dr Abhishek.

Professor Agarwal said, “To the best of our knowledge this procedure has been performed for the very first time in the country.”

Director, PGI Dr RK Dhiman has congratulated the team of Doctors for this achievement.