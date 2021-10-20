Double engine BJP government scripted turnaround in Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi in Kushinagar

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the double engine Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh (UP) has brought a turnaround in the state within four-and-a-half years.

In contrast, the previous Samajwadi Party government had blocked development and welfare schemes launched by the central government, he said.

PM Modi was addressing a public meeting on Barwa farm ground in Kushinagar district of eastern Uttar Pradesh after inaugurating the international airport there and laying the foundation of a government medical college, besides 12 development schemes.

The people of Kushinagar were waiting for an international airport and a medical college for long, he said.

Invoking Gautam Buddha and Maharishi Valmiki, Modi said the development projects have been launched on an auspicious day when Buddhists are observing Abhidhamma Day and people are celebrating the birth anniversary of Valmiki who compiled the Ramayana.

As he welcomed the people in the local dialect Bhojpuri, the crowd responded with slogans.

A network of airports, roads, hospitals, investment in tourism and hospitality sectors and industrialisation would change the scenario in the backward areas of east UP soon, giving employment opportunities to the youths, the prime minister said.

With the medical college, people residing in the area will get protection from encephalitis, he said.

The BJP government was working to fulfil the aspirations of the people and the confidence of the deprived people will increase when they have basic facilities like house, power supply, cooking gas, toilets and direct drinking water supply to their home, he said.

People know that the central and the state governments are aware of their aspirations, he said.

Attacking the previous Samajwadi Party government, Modi said it was not concerned with the development and welfare of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

The Samajwadi Party did not follow the ideals of socialist ideologue Ram Manohar Lohia but promoted scams and mafias.

The previous government also worked for the promotion of a family, he alleged.

While the launch of development and welfare schemes was a challenge in Uttar Pradesh under the previous regime, the BJP government kick-started projects with ease, he said.

UP leads in Covid vaccination as well as in the fight against TB and malnutrition, he said, adding that women benefitted from the launch of welfare schemes.

During the Covid pandemic, a free ration scheme was launched, he said.

The rule of law was established in UP under the Yogi Adityanath government and the mafia, which had grabbed the land and property of the poor under the patronage of the previous regime, had been demolished now.

Fear has been instilled among mafia, he said, adding that the BJP government is committed to taking UP to new heights of development.

Modi said the double engine government had credited ₹80,000 crore into the accounts of the farmers for procurement of agriculture products and ₹27,000 crore under the PM Kisan Nidhi Samman scheme.

The sugarcane farmers are getting highest rate of the cane in UP and Yogi government has credited ₹1.50 lakh crore into the account of the cane farmers after procuring sugarcane, he said.

With the construction of roads and revival of sugarmills, the farmers can sell their crops with ease, the prime minister said. Stating that promotion of bio-fuel and ethanol will benefit farmers, he said the BJP government is working for the welfare of small farmers.

Noting that UP has given the maximum prime ministers to the country, he said the history of the state cannot be limited to seven decades.

It has a glorious history and legacy, and is the land of Lord Ram, Krishna, Tirthankars, Tulsidas, Kabir and Ravidas, he said.

Holy places are located at short distances across the state and gurudwaras in Agra and Pilibhit are revered by all.

The legacy and tradition of UP should be promoted, he said.

Greeting the people ahead of the coming festivals of Diwali and Chhath Puja, Modi said, “I will urge the people to be vocal for local. The purchase of items from local people will not only promote local products but also add to the income of local craftsmen.”

