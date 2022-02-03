Double murder rocks Lucknow

Lucknow In two separate incidents, a 20-year-old eunuch was stabbed to death while a 34-year-old man was battered to death at different places in the state capital in last 24 hours.

In the first incident, a 20-year-old eunuch Ayushman Singh alias Zoya was stabbed to death allegedly by her roommate-cum-friend Faizan after dispute over some personal issue in Madiaon area on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police officials said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light when the deceased’s family reached his rented room in Madiaon’s Paltwan Chavni locality and found his blood-soaked body lying inside his room. “Raids are being carried out in search of Faizan and the exact motive behind the murder would be ascertained only after his arrest,” said a police official.

The deceased’s father Sanjeev Kumar Singh had lodged an FIR of murder under Indian Penal Code section 302 against Faizan and other unidentified people in this connection.

He informed that Ayushman earlier stayed with his family in Rajajipuram but he started living separately in the rented room along with Faizan after he got his sex changed through operation two years ago.

In another incident, a 34-year-old man identified as Shiv Kumar was battered to death in Nagram area on the city outskirts. His blood-soaked body was found lying near Nahar Khothi locality on Wednesday morning. His wife Pushpa Rani lodged an FIR of murder raising suspicion on four local villagers in this matter.