Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Double murder rocks Lucknow
lucknow news

Double murder rocks Lucknow

Lucknow In two separate incidents, a 20-year-old eunuch was stabbed to death while a 34-year-old man was battered to death at different places in the state capital in last 24 hours
Two murders in Lucknow (Pic for representation)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 12:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow In two separate incidents, a 20-year-old eunuch was stabbed to death while a 34-year-old man was battered to death at different places in the state capital in last 24 hours.

In the first incident, a 20-year-old eunuch Ayushman Singh alias Zoya was stabbed to death allegedly by her roommate-cum-friend Faizan after dispute over some personal issue in Madiaon area on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police officials said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light when the deceased’s family reached his rented room in Madiaon’s Paltwan Chavni locality and found his blood-soaked body lying inside his room. “Raids are being carried out in search of Faizan and the exact motive behind the murder would be ascertained only after his arrest,” said a police official.

The deceased’s father Sanjeev Kumar Singh had lodged an FIR of murder under Indian Penal Code section 302 against Faizan and other unidentified people in this connection.

RELATED STORIES

He informed that Ayushman earlier stayed with his family in Rajajipuram but he started living separately in the rented room along with Faizan after he got his sex changed through operation two years ago.

In another incident, a 34-year-old man identified as Shiv Kumar was battered to death in Nagram area on the city outskirts. His blood-soaked body was found lying near Nahar Khothi locality on Wednesday morning. His wife Pushpa Rani lodged an FIR of murder raising suspicion on four local villagers in this matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget 2022
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP