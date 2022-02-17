Downward trend continues as UP logs 861 fresh Covid cases

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday reported 861 new Covid cases, 62 fewer than Wednesday’s 923, from among 1,70,068 Covid samples tested in the past 24 hours. The state also reported seven deaths due to the virus in the aforesaid period.

“There are 9,492 active Covid cases in the state at present,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, UP in a press statement on Thursday. Lucknow, Pilibhit, Kushinagar, Banda, Chandauli, Auraiya and Mirzapur districts reported one death each, according to the data from the state health department.

Among the new Covid cases Lucknow reported maximum 105 followed by 80 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 40 in Varanasi and 36 in Lakhimpur Kheri, the state health department data said.

The patient who died in Lucknow was a 38-year-old man suffering from a liver disease. He was admitted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences after testing positive for Covid, said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, spokesperson for the office of the chief medical officer, Lucknow.

“Lucknow has till now reported a total 2,95,463 Covid cases of which 1,784 are active cases and are under treatment. Majority of these active cases are in home isolation,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

In Lucknow, Chinhat reported 20 new cases, Aliganj 25, Alambagh 10 and Sarojini Nagar 9. Among total 105 fresh cases in Lucknow, 11 had travel history while 27 were contacts of those who had tested positive for Covid recently.