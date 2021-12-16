‘Dowry’ was sought for giving a job in previous regime: UP CM

In a sharp attack on the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government over the alleged corrupt recruitment process then, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said during 2012-2017, “dahej lekar naukri di jaati thi” (dowry was sought for giving a job). “Now, Uttar Pradesh has undergone a complete transformation and its image before the country and across the globe has changed,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM made the statement while handing over appointment letters to 58 sub-divisional magistrates, 34 district basic education officers, 43 senior lecturers, District Education and Training Institute, 173 review officers, 398 sugarcane supervisors, 10 senior cane development inspectors, 208 assistant engineers and 236 stenos selected through Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) and Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC).

Congratulating the newly appointed officers, the CM was quoted as saying by a government statement: “You are the backbone of making the state number one economy in the country. If the backbone breaks, the entire system falls. The previous governments had made this state without a backbone. We intend to bring the state to number one place in the country with efficient people like you.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Good governance is not possible merely by changing the government. Rather the entire system needs to be reformed,” he said. Underscoring employment generation under his government, the CM said his government had established an honest, fair and transparent work culture because of which the state was progressing fast.

Comparing the Samajwadi Party with the characters of Mahabharata, he said earlier the recruitment process was compromised on the lines of caste and money alleging that as soon as any recruitment process used to start in the state, the characters of Mahabharata used to become active for “vasooli” (extortion).

“Earlier, the appointment of an SDM was done in lieu of a sum of ₹42 to 65 lakh. A CBI investigation in this regard is still going on. Money was also extorted from eligible candidates,” the CM said. “UP’s economy that was on 6th position in the country four-and-a-half years ago, is India’s second-biggest economy today.” Yogi added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}