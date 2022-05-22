Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University to get two deans

Two deans will be appointed at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU). These two deans will be for ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship’ and ‘Training and Placement’.

A decision to this effect was taken at the executive council meeting held under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor Prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra.

The appointment of deans will give impetus to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship. Similarly, the appointment of dean for training and placement will directly benefit students in their placements. This will help in providing better training to the students and facilitate better placements.

In the meeting, policy formulation was agreed upon for active participation in social work by the university. Simultaneously, the proposal to form the University Alumni Association was approved. With the formation of this association, the old students will be able to connect with the university which will benefit the university students.

The executive council has decided to send proposal to the government for granting permanent affiliation to the institutes affiliated to the university.

The executive council in its meeting also gave approval to the decision taken by the academic council wherein it was decided to establish two faculties, School of Pharmacy and School of Management, on the campus.