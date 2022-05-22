Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University to get two deans
Two deans will be appointed at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU). These two deans will be for ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship’ and ‘Training and Placement’.
A decision to this effect was taken at the executive council meeting held under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor Prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra.
The appointment of deans will give impetus to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship. Similarly, the appointment of dean for training and placement will directly benefit students in their placements. This will help in providing better training to the students and facilitate better placements.
In the meeting, policy formulation was agreed upon for active participation in social work by the university. Simultaneously, the proposal to form the University Alumni Association was approved. With the formation of this association, the old students will be able to connect with the university which will benefit the university students.
The executive council has decided to send proposal to the government for granting permanent affiliation to the institutes affiliated to the university.
The executive council in its meeting also gave approval to the decision taken by the academic council wherein it was decided to establish two faculties, School of Pharmacy and School of Management, on the campus.
Pune district reports 38 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune district reported 38 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection on Sunday. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 287 are active cases. Pune city reported 28 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 681,024 and the death toll stood at 9,713.
756 UPRTOU students get smart phones, tablets
As many as 634 students of final year postgraduate courses and 122 of final year undergraduate courses were presented with tablets and smart phones respectively under the 'UP Free Tablet Smartphone Yojana 2022', at an event held on the campus of Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University, Prayagraj on Sunday. The tablets and smartphones were distributed by uP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and the University vice-chancellor Prof Seema Singh.
GO, letter controversy: Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh to take up the issue with CM Yogi
The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday decided that its delegation will meet chief minister Yogi Adityanath to take up the issue of a recent government order (GO) and a letter issued by the state home department in which objectionable language was used for lawyers. In a meeting convened by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh members expressed their outrage over the GO and the letter.
Excise cut on auto fuels: Mayawati wants state governments to follow Centre’s lead
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday urged the various state governments to ensure that the benefits of the Centre's move to slash the excise duty on petrol and diesel were passed on to the people. “It is the duty of not only Uttar Pradesh but of other states too, to immediately announce a cut in VAT on fuel,” she tweeted in Hindi. This, she said, was needed so that life could normalise again.
Against 146 recoveries, Uttar Pradesh reports 124 new Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh reported 124 new Covid cases while 146 patients recovered in the past 24-hours, according to the data shared by the state health department on Sunday. Banda reported one death. Among new cases, Gautam Budha Nagar reported 34, Ghaziabad 15, Lucknow 16, Jhansi 11 and Varanasi 7, according to the data from the state health department. In Lucknow, Chinhat reported three cases, Alambagh four, Todiyaganj two and Aliganj one, according to the data.
