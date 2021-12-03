Draw inspiration from Surdas, Hawking: UM CM Yogi to disabled people

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said persons with disabilities should draw inspiration from 16th century Indian poet Surdas and English physicist, cosmologist and author Stephen William Hawking (1942-2018) and also from Tokyo Paralympics Games medallists who proved that given proper environment they can overcome tough challenges in life.

“Success in Paralympics Games indicates that if given a little encouragement, ‘divyang’ people can achieve anything in life. India won 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics where 54 para-athletes from across nine sports disciplines represented the nation. This was India’s biggest ever contingent to the Paralympic Games. The Uttar Pradesh government recently felicitated them at a grand function. Divyang people have achieved extraordinary milestones in their lives,” the CM said.

Yogi was speaking at a state-level prize and accessories distribution function held to felicitate ‘divyang’ children who excelled in academics against odds on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University (DSMRU), Lucknow. UP minister Anil Rajbhar was also present on the occasion.

Listing out the measures taken to help “divyangs”, the CM said, “The state government has increased the pension of ‘Divyangjan’. The budget of the department has also been increased. In collaboration with the Union ministry of social justice and empowerment, programmes for distribution of artificial limbs to differently-able people were organised in every district.”

He further said the state government was giving financial assistance of ₹20,000 each to persons with disabilities for the construction of shop, ₹10,000 each if they started working as street vendors and ₹10,000 for surgeries. “For the marriage of ‘Divyangjan’, if the couple are disabled, the state government gives ₹35,000 as incentives. Divyang people may travel for free in UP government buses,” Yogi said.

Congratulating the heads of the associations always engaged for the betterment of persons with disabilities, the chief minister exhorted the ‘divyang’ people saying they can contribute to country’s development in multiple ways. ‘Divyang’ children who excelled in board exam were felicitated at the function. Besides, tricycles were also distributed to ‘divyang’ people.

Shagun Singh, the incharge of artificial limb workshop in the department of physical medicine and rehabilitation at King George’s Medical University, was among those feted at the function. Singh has developed a new method for making comfortable limbs and also improve their functions.