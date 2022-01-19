DRDO Covid facility in Lucknow set to start again

LUCKNOW The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Covid Hospital, a 450-bed makeshift facility set up by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) here in May last year, is all set to start functioning again. The Covid facility, which was established to help the state government combat corona cases, was later put on standby mode after the Covid cases began to decline. Besides, another 250-bed Covid facility established by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is also likely to become functional soon.

The decision is part of the state government’s anti-Covid 19 exercise that it is carrying out, anticipating rise in Covid cases. “With all mock drills done, we are ready and waiting for the state government’s nod. The hospital is currently on standby mode,” said nodal officer for DRDO hospital AP Singh. The DRDO’s 450 bedded-Covid facility was the initiative of defence minister Rajnath Singh.

The facility was the most sought after Covid hospital that was inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on May 5, 2021.

The hospital is equipped with 150 ICU beds with 24-hours oxygen supply. “Back then, The Indian Armed Forces had deployed 30 medical specialists, 28 medical officers, six officers for administrative support, 51 nursing officers, 110 nursing assistants/technicians and 79 support staff to run the hospital,” said a senior official posted with the hospital. Similarly, the makeshift 250-bed hospital set up by the HAL is likely to re-start soon. Of the total beds, 150 would be ICU beds of L3 category.