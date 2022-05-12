Dream of pure drinking water to each household coming true: CM Yogi
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanth said here on Thursday that the situation in the Bundelkhand-Vindhya region of the state was changing with the launch of the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ on August 15, 2019. The dream of supplying pure drinking water to each household was being fulfilled, he said.
Yogi was speaking in the review meeting of the various projects launched by Jal Shakti department and Swachh Bharat Mission. Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was also present in the review meeting.
Yogi Adityanath said under ‘har ghar nal-har ghar jal’, 2.64 lakh households in the state would get pure drinking water this year. The dream of pure drinking water had come true for more than 2.51 crore population in the past few years. Tap connections had been installed in 36 lakh houses. In the Vindhya-Bundelkhand region alone, 18.67 lakh households had been connected with piped drinking water. Work was going on in 57.62 lakh houses. The remaining houses would also get piped drinking water facility in a phased manner timely, he said.
The Central and state governments would jointly implement the Jal Shakti, Swachh Bharat Mission, Namami Gange projects in a time-bound manner. “Our target is to supply clean drinking water in all the households of all revenue villages by March 2024,” he said.
The Agriculture Production Commissioner would review progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission each week and submit the report to the chief minister’s office, he said.
The villages saturated with Jal Jeevan Mission would be verified by the officers and gram panchayats. Special efforts were being made under Jal Jeevan Mission to improve the quality of water affected due to arsenic, fluoride, salinity, nitrate, iron etc. The central government would provide additional financial assistance for the project, the CM said.
To maintain transparency in the project, the officers should ensure that the agencies preparing the DPR for the development projects did not participate in the tender process for the construction of the project. A target should be set to complete the work in 23,000 villages within six months.
The action plan for Jal Jeevan Mission should be prepared at the revenue village level instead of village panchayat. The work should be completed expeditiously in all 97,000 revenue villages, he said.
The plan to build at least one community toilet complex in each gram panchayat was also nearing completion. Community toilets had been built in 57,266 out of 58,289-gram panchayats in the state. Local women had been appointed as the caretakers at a payment of ₹3,000 per month. Uttar Pradesh had also become open defecation-free, he said.
-
High-rise death in Noida: Cops suspect suicide
Police on Thursday said a 47-year-old woman who was found dead in a high-rise in Noida's Sector 137 on Wednesday might have killed herself. Until February this year, the woman was a member of the society's Apartment Owner's Association, officials said. Her autopsy report identified the cause of death as ante-mortem injuries due to shock and haemorrhage. On Thursday, forensic teams went to the spot where her body was found for further investigation.
-
Two arrested for extorting ₹10 lakh from former deputy mayor of Gurugram
Police arrested two people on Wednesday for allegedly implicating a BJP leader from Haryana, who was a senior deputy mayor of Gurugram, in false cases, blackmailing him and extorting money from him.
-
Two trucks collide, affect traffic on both carriageways of NH 48
Traffic between Hero Honda Chowk and Narsinghpur on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway was severely affected for over 10 hours on Thursday after two trucks collided and overturned on both carriageways of NH-48. Traffic police officials said around 1am on Thursday, two trucks collided near the Narsinghpur foot over bridge (FOB) on the Jaipur-Delhi carriageway. The movement of vehicles on NH-48, especially between Hero Honda Chowk and Narsinghpur, was severely hampered following the accident.
-
Ludhiana | Drugs used to weaken countries: Minister Kaushal Kishore
Kaushal Kishore, minister of state, housing and urban affairs, Government of India has started a campaign 'Nasha Mukt Samaj Andolan-Abhiyan Kaushal Ka' to save youth from drug menace by raising awareness at the national level. Kishore said this is a conspiracy to weaken other countries also. Speaking about the glorious history and heritage of Punjab, he said this state of powerful people should be drug free. Vice-chancellor (V-C) Inderjeet Singh said every person living in the society should avoid such harmful drugs.
-
Ludhiana | 400 attend workshop on genome editing in agriculture at PAU
Punjab Agricultural University on Thursday organised a workshop on 'Genome editing in agriculture: Science, potential and policies' in association with National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute, Mohali, and Biotech Consortium India Limited, New Delhi. Professor Ashwani Pareek, executive director, NABI, Mohali, pointed out the need for technological innovation and also mentioned that May 11 is celebrated as National Technology Day every year.
