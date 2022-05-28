Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Drive against roadside encroachment: Action against 416 “dhaba” owners; 20 booked for operating illegal taxi stands

During the operation, 606 illegal auto/taxi/bus stands were dismantled and 20 people operating them were booked under the Goonda Act, while two others were slapped with Gangsters Acts, besides the seizure of 100 vehicles till May 27, a government spokesman said.
1,229 illegal parking lots and 10,687 roadside encroachments had also been removed acting against two persons under the Gangsters Act and booking three under the Goonda Act, a government spokesperson said.
Published on May 28, 2022 11:39 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The state government had so far acted against 416 “dhaba” (roadside eateries) owners and removed 18,875 vehicles from 658 entry points of big cities since a state-wide drive was launched on May 19 against roadside encroachment, illegal parking, unauthorised operation of vehicles etc in compliance with chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives, a government spokesman said here on Saturday.

“As many as 606 illegal auto/taxi/bus stands were dismantled and 20 people operating such stands were booked under the Goonda Act while the Gangsters Act was slapped on two others besides seizure of 100 vehicles till May 27,” the spokesman said.

He said 1,229 illegal parking lots and 10,687 roadside encroachments had also been removed acting against two persons under the Gangsters Act and booking three under the Goonda Act. “Besides, 9 transport mafias have been identified and FIRs have been lodged against five of them. Of them, one each has been booked under the Gangsters Act and the Goonda Act,” the spokesman said.

He said 3,836 vehicles had been penalised for over-speeding and an amount of 17,38,000 was realised from them as compounding fee while 1,240 drivers were penalised for drunken driving. “In compliance with the high court order, as many as 71,114 loudspeakers were also removed from religious places and sound volume of 58,180 was adjusted as per the norms,” he added.

