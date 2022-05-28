Drive against roadside encroachment: Action against 416 “dhaba” owners; 20 booked for operating illegal taxi stands
The state government had so far acted against 416 “dhaba” (roadside eateries) owners and removed 18,875 vehicles from 658 entry points of big cities since a state-wide drive was launched on May 19 against roadside encroachment, illegal parking, unauthorised operation of vehicles etc in compliance with chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives, a government spokesman said here on Saturday.
“As many as 606 illegal auto/taxi/bus stands were dismantled and 20 people operating such stands were booked under the Goonda Act while the Gangsters Act was slapped on two others besides seizure of 100 vehicles till May 27,” the spokesman said.
He said 1,229 illegal parking lots and 10,687 roadside encroachments had also been removed acting against two persons under the Gangsters Act and booking three under the Goonda Act. “Besides, 9 transport mafias have been identified and FIRs have been lodged against five of them. Of them, one each has been booked under the Gangsters Act and the Goonda Act,” the spokesman said.
He said 3,836 vehicles had been penalised for over-speeding and an amount of ₹17,38,000 was realised from them as compounding fee while 1,240 drivers were penalised for drunken driving. “In compliance with the high court order, as many as 71,114 loudspeakers were also removed from religious places and sound volume of 58,180 was adjusted as per the norms,” he added.
-
Parubai who was FTII’s in-campus choicest actor for students was also a waste picker
Pune: Parvati Limbaji Suryavanshi, the popular motherly figure of Pune's Film and Television Institute of India, died due to old age at Sassoon Hospital on Thursday night. The last film that Parvati acted in was by a first year student of film editing, Nikhil Tej. Parvati played an old, lonely yet determined woman obsessed with obtaining and providing water in the drought-hit terrain. The elderly figure also supported students during protests.
-
Sex workers in Pune’s red light in Budhwar peth hail SC’s directive to police, hope for a better life
PUNE I am financially independent here. I want to live with dignity and enjoy my rights,” said a sex worker who is staying at Budhwar peth for the last five years. The judgment has triggered a wave of hope among the sex workers of Pune's red light in Budhwar peth. Various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have alleged that sex workers suffer verbal and physical abuse during raids and nakabandis which are conducted by the police.
-
Parking rates reduced at Noida’s Sector 18 market
Noida: The Noida authority on Saturday reduced the parking rates for multi-level as well as surface parking at Sector 18, following persistent demands from traders and shoppers visiting the area. Four-wheelers and two-wheelers will now be charged ₹20 and ₹10 respectively for parking for 30 minutes. For parking up to four hours, they will be charged ₹50 and ₹25 respectively. The authority has also reduced the rates of monthly passes for surface parking.
-
Centre gave strong message by transferring IAS couple, says Anurag Thakur
Union sports minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said the action against the IAS couple was to give a strong message that such facilities are only meant for sportspersons. IAS officers Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga made the authorities of the Thyagraj Stadium vacate the stadium so that they could walk their dog, were transferred to distant places after the central government's intervention. The minister said athletes should get preference for using the stadium.
-
Irked by its bark, man shoots at dog in Jewar
Noida: A man allegedly shot at his neighbour's pet dog in Jewar on Thursday night. According to police, the suspect got infuriated when the dog started barking at him around 9:30pm, when he was returning home. The owner of the dog is getting it treated at a vet clinic while a complaint has been registered against the suspect, police said. The incident took place in Neemka village under Jewar police station limits.
