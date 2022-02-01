Drug addict murders 14-month-old nephew by banging his head on stones in Lucknow

A 23-year-old drug addict killed his 14-month-old nephew by banging his head on stones lying on the road outside his house in Mohanlalganj town area on Tuesday morning, the police officials said. The police said the accused has been arrested after registering an FIR of murder under Indian Penal Code Section 302 on the complaint of the victim’s father.

Inspector of Mohanlalganj police station, Akhilesh Mishra, said the victim was identified as Ayansh Verma, son of Amit Verma. The accused is Amit’s younger brother Manish Kumar Verma. Police said the complainant stated that Manish entered his room on the second floor of his house and took away Ayansh at around 9 am.

He said Manish banged Ayansh’s head on stones outside his house, causing fatal injuries. He said the exact reason behind Manish’s act is yet to be confirmed, but primary investigations have revealed that the accused is a smack addict and was under the influence while committing the crime. He said the victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further probe is on.