Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Drug addict murders 14-month-old nephew by banging his head on stones in Lucknow
lucknow news

Drug addict murders 14-month-old nephew by banging his head on stones in Lucknow

The 23-year-old drug addict has been arrested following registration of an FIR of murder under Indian Penal Code Section 302
Police said the accused is a smack addict and was under the influence while committing the crime. (Pic for representation)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 11:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A 23-year-old drug addict killed his 14-month-old nephew by banging his head on stones lying on the road outside his house in Mohanlalganj town area on Tuesday morning, the police officials said. The police said the accused has been arrested after registering an FIR of murder under Indian Penal Code Section 302 on the complaint of the victim’s father.

Inspector of Mohanlalganj police station, Akhilesh Mishra, said the victim was identified as Ayansh Verma, son of Amit Verma. The accused is Amit’s younger brother Manish Kumar Verma. Police said the complainant stated that Manish entered his room on the second floor of his house and took away Ayansh at around 9 am.

He said Manish banged Ayansh’s head on stones outside his house, causing fatal injuries. He said the exact reason behind Manish’s act is yet to be confirmed, but primary investigations have revealed that the accused is a smack addict and was under the influence while committing the crime. He said the victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further probe is on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget
Union budget 2022
Economic Survey
Sensex
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP