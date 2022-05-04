Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Drug smuggler’s house seized in Meerut
lucknow news

Drug smuggler’s house seized in Meerut

The smuggler, Haji Tasleem, who has more than 50 cases of drug smuggling registered against him in different police stations, is absconding ever since the police invoked Gangster Act against him.
The action was initiated after identifying the properties of Haji Tasleem who accumulated money through illegal trade of drugs. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 04, 2022 11:27 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

MEERUT Police seized the house of drug smuggler Haji Tasleem in Lisari Gate area here on Wednesday. The property was seized under section 14 (a) of Gangster Act. To note Haji and his gang members were booked under this Act in Lalkurti police station a few months ago.

Haji, who has more than 50 cases of drug smuggling registered against him in different police stations, is absconding ever since the police invoked Gangster Act against him.

A team from three police stations, along with police officials, arrived at his house in Lisari Gate area on Wednesday morning and seized the property worth 1 crore.

Lalkurti police station in charge Atar Singh said that the action was initiated after identifying the properties of Haji Tasleem who accumulated money through illegal trade of drugs. Singh said that action against mafia and smugglers would continue.

In a similar action under Gangster Act, the Baghpat police seized houses and plots worth 1.09 crore of satta mafia Sumit on Wednesday.

RELATED STORIES

A case under Gangster Act was lodged against Sumit and his gang members in Baghpat Kotwali a few months ago. Acting against him under Section 14(1) of Gangster Act, police identified his properties and initiated action to seize them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP