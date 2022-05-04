Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Drug smuggler’s house seized in Meerut
lucknow news

Drug smuggler’s house seized in Meerut

The smuggler, Haji Tasleem, who has more than 50 cases of drug smuggling registered against him in different police stations, is absconding ever since the police invoked Gangster Act against him.
The action was initiated after identifying the properties of Haji Tasleem who accumulated money through illegal trade of drugs. (Pic for representation)
The action was initiated after identifying the properties of Haji Tasleem who accumulated money through illegal trade of drugs. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 04, 2022 11:27 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

MEERUT Police seized the house of drug smuggler Haji Tasleem in Lisari Gate area here on Wednesday. The property was seized under section 14 (a) of Gangster Act. To note Haji and his gang members were booked under this Act in Lalkurti police station a few months ago.

Haji, who has more than 50 cases of drug smuggling registered against him in different police stations, is absconding ever since the police invoked Gangster Act against him.

A team from three police stations, along with police officials, arrived at his house in Lisari Gate area on Wednesday morning and seized the property worth 1 crore.

Lalkurti police station in charge Atar Singh said that the action was initiated after identifying the properties of Haji Tasleem who accumulated money through illegal trade of drugs. Singh said that action against mafia and smugglers would continue.

In a similar action under Gangster Act, the Baghpat police seized houses and plots worth 1.09 crore of satta mafia Sumit on Wednesday.

A case under Gangster Act was lodged against Sumit and his gang members in Baghpat Kotwali a few months ago. Acting against him under Section 14(1) of Gangster Act, police identified his properties and initiated action to seize them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Police measure the decibel levels of a loudspeaker during the afternoon prayer at Noor Masjid on Wednesday (Praful Gangurde/HT PHOTO)

    Fear of police action kept MNS workers away from agitation, claims state

    Mumbai After Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's agitation against loudspeakers at mosques failed to evoke a good response among citizens and MNS party workers as well, officials from the home department and leaders of ruling parties claimed that fear of police action against party leaders may have been the reason behind the poor response.

  • In all, 36326 people have tested positive for corona in Agra district since the outbreak of the pandemic on March 2, 2020 (Pic for representation)

    13 more test Covid positive in Agra

    Agra With 13 more people testing positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the number of active cases has risen to 71 in Agra district. In the past 24 hours, 16 people recovered and the recovery rate remained steady at 98.52 %. Meanwhile, private hospitals began administering booster dose to those between 18 years to 59 years who had received their second dose nine months ago.

  • The accused was identified as Manish Shukla, son of Kailash Nath Shukla, who hails from Kanthipur gram under Shivrajpur police station in Kanpur (Pic for representation)

    Youth held for making hoax calls about blowing up Unnao railway station

    LUCKNOW: The Government Railway Police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old youth for making two hoax calls threatening to blow up the Ganga Ghat railway station in Unnao. The accused was nabbed from Saraiyya railway crossing in Unnao within 24 hours after the calls, said the police. He was identified as son of Kailash Nath Shukla, Manish Shukla, who hails from Kanthipur gram under Shivrajpur police station in Kanpur.

  • While allotting the tickets, BJP will ensure to give seats to OBC category as per their share, said Chandrakant Patil, BJP state unit president. (Hindustan Times File Photo)

    BJP, NCP promise ‘enough’ seats for OBC candidates in local body elections

    Even as the Supreme Court has rejected the Maharashtra government's plea and refused to allow reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the local body elections, Bharatiya Janata Party and Nationalist Congress Party announced to give 'enough' seats to OBC candidates.

  • The school management claimed that the activity was aimed at promoting harmony and similar activities were given to children on Christmas, Hindu Festivals, Guru Nanak Jayanti etc (Pic for representation)

    Principal booked for asking kids to wear kurta, Eid cap and make video clip

    PRAYAGRAJ The principal of a private school in Nyay Nagar area of Jhunsi was booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and promoting disharmony among people of different faiths. The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Lal Mani Tiwari on Tuesday night. Tiwari said Nyay Nagar Public School principal Bushra Mustafa was obstructing religious freedom of children of other faiths and damaging communal harmony in the state by creating issues like Hijab row (in Karnataka).

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out