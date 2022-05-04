Drug smuggler’s house seized in Meerut

MEERUT Police seized the house of drug smuggler Haji Tasleem in Lisari Gate area here on Wednesday. The property was seized under section 14 (a) of Gangster Act. To note Haji and his gang members were booked under this Act in Lalkurti police station a few months ago.

Haji, who has more than 50 cases of drug smuggling registered against him in different police stations, is absconding ever since the police invoked Gangster Act against him.

A team from three police stations, along with police officials, arrived at his house in Lisari Gate area on Wednesday morning and seized the property worth ₹1 crore.

Lalkurti police station in charge Atar Singh said that the action was initiated after identifying the properties of Haji Tasleem who accumulated money through illegal trade of drugs. Singh said that action against mafia and smugglers would continue.

In a similar action under Gangster Act, the Baghpat police seized houses and plots worth ₹1.09 crore of satta mafia Sumit on Wednesday.

A case under Gangster Act was lodged against Sumit and his gang members in Baghpat Kotwali a few months ago. Acting against him under Section 14(1) of Gangster Act, police identified his properties and initiated action to seize them.