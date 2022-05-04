Drug smuggler’s house seized in Meerut
MEERUT Police seized the house of drug smuggler Haji Tasleem in Lisari Gate area here on Wednesday. The property was seized under section 14 (a) of Gangster Act. To note Haji and his gang members were booked under this Act in Lalkurti police station a few months ago.
Haji, who has more than 50 cases of drug smuggling registered against him in different police stations, is absconding ever since the police invoked Gangster Act against him.
A team from three police stations, along with police officials, arrived at his house in Lisari Gate area on Wednesday morning and seized the property worth ₹1 crore.
Lalkurti police station in charge Atar Singh said that the action was initiated after identifying the properties of Haji Tasleem who accumulated money through illegal trade of drugs. Singh said that action against mafia and smugglers would continue.
In a similar action under Gangster Act, the Baghpat police seized houses and plots worth ₹1.09 crore of satta mafia Sumit on Wednesday.
A case under Gangster Act was lodged against Sumit and his gang members in Baghpat Kotwali a few months ago. Acting against him under Section 14(1) of Gangster Act, police identified his properties and initiated action to seize them.
Fear of police action kept MNS workers away from agitation, claims state
Mumbai After Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's agitation against loudspeakers at mosques failed to evoke a good response among citizens and MNS party workers as well, officials from the home department and leaders of ruling parties claimed that fear of police action against party leaders may have been the reason behind the poor response.
13 more test Covid positive in Agra
Agra With 13 more people testing positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the number of active cases has risen to 71 in Agra district. In the past 24 hours, 16 people recovered and the recovery rate remained steady at 98.52 %. Meanwhile, private hospitals began administering booster dose to those between 18 years to 59 years who had received their second dose nine months ago.
Youth held for making hoax calls about blowing up Unnao railway station
LUCKNOW: The Government Railway Police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old youth for making two hoax calls threatening to blow up the Ganga Ghat railway station in Unnao. The accused was nabbed from Saraiyya railway crossing in Unnao within 24 hours after the calls, said the police. He was identified as son of Kailash Nath Shukla, Manish Shukla, who hails from Kanthipur gram under Shivrajpur police station in Kanpur.
BJP, NCP promise ‘enough’ seats for OBC candidates in local body elections
Even as the Supreme Court has rejected the Maharashtra government's plea and refused to allow reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the local body elections, Bharatiya Janata Party and Nationalist Congress Party announced to give 'enough' seats to OBC candidates.
Principal booked for asking kids to wear kurta, Eid cap and make video clip
PRAYAGRAJ The principal of a private school in Nyay Nagar area of Jhunsi was booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and promoting disharmony among people of different faiths. The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Lal Mani Tiwari on Tuesday night. Tiwari said Nyay Nagar Public School principal Bushra Mustafa was obstructing religious freedom of children of other faiths and damaging communal harmony in the state by creating issues like Hijab row (in Karnataka).
