After Meerut, Deoria district was making the headlines for an appalling instance of infidelity leading to the brutal murder of a spouse. A woman allegedly hacked her husband to death with the help of her rumoured partner and tried to dispose of the body by dismembering and stuffing it into a trolley bag, police said. Dubai-returnee found dead in bag in Deoria; tag exposes killer wife

The husband had returned home from Dubai only days before, they said.

The key accused, Razia, was arrested on Sunday night for the murder of her husband Naushad Ahmad, 38, with the help of one Ruman, who was also said to be Naushad’s relative, police said on Monday, adding the man was on the run and would soon be arrested. An airline baggage tag attached to the bag led the police to her.

ALSO READ | Another Meerut shocker: Wife, lover kill man, snakebite staged to cover up murder

According to Deoria police, Naushad had returned from Dubai, where he worked as a driver, only 10 days ago. They said the murder took place on Saturday, and Naushad’s body was found in a trolley-bag dumped on a farm around 55 km from his residence in Bhatoli under Mayil police station area in Deoria on Sunday morning.

“As per our investigation so far, it was Naushad’s wife who killed him with the help of her partner as he was an obstruction in their relationship. Razia, 30, has been arrested and her partner will be arrested soon,” said Vikrant Veer, the superintendent of police of Deoria.

Ruman, 27, was said to be Naushad’s nephew, police added.

The murder came to light on Sunday morning after a farmer spotted the bag in a field owned by one Madan Jaiswal.

ALSO READ | Meerut murder: Why did Muskan and Sahil cut Saurabh Rajput's body into pieces? Chilling details

The breakthrough came when investigators noticed the airline baggage tag still attached to the bag. The tag, issued during air travel, is used to identify checked-in luggage and includes a ‘license plate’ number which has a 10-digit Bag Tag Issuer Code (BTIC) printed on the baggage tag that links it to the passenger.

Police traced the number back to Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow. With this confirmation, police visited his residence in Bhatsuli village and arrested his wife, Raziya.

After receiving information, the Tarkulwa police station in-charge reached the spot with his team. Additional SP Arvind Verma and circle officer Sanjay Reddy reached the site with a dog squad and a forensic team.

The investigators spotted injury marks on Naushad’s head and suspected that he was attacked with a sharp weapon, which caused his death.

Naushad hailed from Bhatauli village of Mail police station area. His identity was revealed with the help of a foreign SIM card, photocopied documents, and a travel bar code found near the trolley bag, the cop said.

ALSO READ | In Meerut murder re-run, UP woman strangles railway employee husband to death in Bijnor

After this, a police team went to Naushad’s residence and, after an investigation, took his wife into custody. She was being questioned, police added.

ASP Verma stated that the duo decided to eliminate Naushad since he was an “obstacle” in their relationship. An SOG team had also been called for investigation, he added.

The Deoria incident shares several similarities with the Saurabh Rajput murder case. Meerut’s Rajput, 29, a merchant navy officer, was allegedly killed by his wife Muskan Rastogi and her alleged partner Sahil Shukla, a chartered accountant, last month.

Saurabh had returned from London shortly before his murder.

His body was dismembered into 15 pieces and stored in a drum that was later sealed with cement.

The next day, the woman left her six-year-old daughter at her parents’ and went to Shimla with Shukla. On her return, she confessed to the murder to her father.

In another instance in Meerut that was reported a few days ago, a woman allegedly strangled her husband to death with the help of her partner and then left a snake near his body to have the reptile’s bites cover up their crime.