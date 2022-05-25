Dust storm in UP puts paid hopes of mango growers

Mangoes will be in short supply this year, so be prepared to shell out more for fewer mangoes.

The dust storm which hit the city with 70km-per-hour wind speeds on Monday may have provided respite from the heat but it left the mango crop severely damaged. Mango growers here in Malihabad said that the high-intensity wind hit the crop that was almost ready to hit the market, hard.

The farmers called it a double whammy. They said that they were already reeling from the ill-effects of poor flowering this year and the dust storm right at the end has compounded their misery. “The situation is really tough. This was a very crucial time for the crop as the crop was all set to hit the market but the dust storm has badly damaged the crop,” said Mohammed Miyan, village head Mujasa village who is a mango grower. Miyan said that most fruits got damaged to an extent that they are unfit for the artificial ripening process.

“A low produce was expected this year due to poor flowering. Poor water supply, diseases and fake pesticides are multiple reasons that resulted in poor flowering. The dust storm has further damaged the crop,” another mango grower said.

In all, 23,589 hectares of land is engaged in mango farming in the Malihabad mango belt.

Another mango grower, Mohammed Rizwan, former village head Sindharwa village, said that this time is a crucial time for the mango crop but the storm has dashed all hopes of even an average crop.

Insram Ali, president, All India Mango Growers’ Association (AIMGA) said that due to the badly hit crop, mangoes will be dearer.

On an average, the mango belt here in Uttar Pradesh produces 45 lakh metric tonnes of mangoes. But this time, following the delayed flowering and other factors including poor watering and availability of poor quality pesticide, the production was expected to be poor. That was before the dust storm hit.