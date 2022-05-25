Dust storm in UP puts paid hopes of mango growers
Mangoes will be in short supply this year, so be prepared to shell out more for fewer mangoes.
The dust storm which hit the city with 70km-per-hour wind speeds on Monday may have provided respite from the heat but it left the mango crop severely damaged. Mango growers here in Malihabad said that the high-intensity wind hit the crop that was almost ready to hit the market, hard.
The farmers called it a double whammy. They said that they were already reeling from the ill-effects of poor flowering this year and the dust storm right at the end has compounded their misery. “The situation is really tough. This was a very crucial time for the crop as the crop was all set to hit the market but the dust storm has badly damaged the crop,” said Mohammed Miyan, village head Mujasa village who is a mango grower. Miyan said that most fruits got damaged to an extent that they are unfit for the artificial ripening process.
“A low produce was expected this year due to poor flowering. Poor water supply, diseases and fake pesticides are multiple reasons that resulted in poor flowering. The dust storm has further damaged the crop,” another mango grower said.
In all, 23,589 hectares of land is engaged in mango farming in the Malihabad mango belt.
Another mango grower, Mohammed Rizwan, former village head Sindharwa village, said that this time is a crucial time for the mango crop but the storm has dashed all hopes of even an average crop.
Insram Ali, president, All India Mango Growers’ Association (AIMGA) said that due to the badly hit crop, mangoes will be dearer.
On an average, the mango belt here in Uttar Pradesh produces 45 lakh metric tonnes of mangoes. But this time, following the delayed flowering and other factors including poor watering and availability of poor quality pesticide, the production was expected to be poor. That was before the dust storm hit.
160 liquor shops auctioned in Gurugram east, ₹568 crore collected
The Haryana government on Tuesday auctioned 160 liquor vends in Gurugram east through e-tenders and earned ₹568 crore, an increase of 31.51% on the reserve price, said officials of the excise department. The reserve price is the lowest price at which the department is willing to auction the liquor shop. That's the minimum price the bid starts from. According to officials, the reserve price was ₹432 crore.
PCMC issues ₹312 crore tender for new administrative building
PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has issued a ₹312 crore tender for the new administrative building, which will be constructed on the seven acre land at the auto cluster in Chinchwad. The civic body has invited bids for the new building which are to be submitted in the next 45 days. The building will also have a 300-seater general body meeting hall for corporators. The expenses are expected to be around ₹400 crore.
DTCP asks buyers to refrain from investing in 15 projects in Gurugram with cancelled licenses
The department of town and country planning (DTCP), which has cancelled at least 15 real estate project licences in the last five years in Gurugram, on Tuesday prepared an advisory asking home buyers and investors not to invest their money in these projects. DTCP officials refused to share the name of the projects, and said that they will issue the list next week.
Attack on dalit prof: LUTA approaches CM for action
In a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, the Lucknow University Teachers' Association has requested him to ensure that action is taken against the culprits involved in the “unfortunate” attacks on dalit professor Ravi Kant Chandan on the campus on May 10 and 18. The association's chief Vineet Kumar Verma said a group of students and others gheraoed Ravi Kant on the campus and raised objectionable slogans against him, using indecent language.
Man held for vandalising temple in Greater Noida
Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly vandalising idols at a temple in Sector 37 in Greater Noida. Three idols in the temple were found broken by Vinod on Monday afternoon. According to police, the suspect has been identified as a resident of Sector 37, Vinod Kumar. Vinod is a daily wager and lives with his wife, said police.
