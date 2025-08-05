Dy CM Pathak addresses traders, emphasises role of Swadeshi in economic growth

On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote Swadeshi products, the Lucknow Vyapar Mandal hosted a massive gathering of traders from across Uttar Pradesh at Sahkarita Bhawan on Tuesday. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak addressed the event as the chief guest, lauding the contribution of the trading community to India’s economic progress. UP deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak (HT File Photo)

“Traders are the backbone of the economy,” he stated. “With their support, India is rising in every sector under PM Modi’s visionary leadership,” Pathak said.

He emphasised that India’s increasing reliance on indigenous goods has not only boosted national pride but also elevated the quality of domestic products.

He highlighted that Uttar Pradesh, with a population of 250 million, is emerging as a major market hub, attracting massive investments from both India and abroad. “Our state is fast becoming number one in the country, thanks to the proactive policies of our government,” he added.

Referring to the success of the ‘One District, One Product’ scheme, Pathak said each district of the state is now globally recognised for its unique products. He also revealed that 65% of all mobile phones manufactured in India are produced in UP.

The deputy CM led traders in taking a pledge to prioritise Swadeshi goods in trade and daily life, reinforcing commitment to national pride and economic self-reliance.