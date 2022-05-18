Early detection, intervention key to help special kids: Experts
During a global online consultation on creating holistic support systems and enabling environments for children with disabilities, experts from India, Slovenia, UAE and USA stressed the importance of early detection and intervention.
Keynote speaker, Jo Chopra-McGowan, who has been working on disability services, rights and awareness for three decades, said, “The sooner the child’s family is aware, the better. India has made a lot of progress in awareness-raising. When we (Latika Roy Foundation) started work, 12 years was the average age for detection. This has now come down to 3.”
Amrita Dass, founder-director, Institute for Career Studies (ICS), spoke about empowering the kids with meaningful and fulfilling career choices.
“At ICS, we believe in fine-tuning the choices to each one’s unique frequency. Every career can be accessed by persons with disabilities provided we know what is required. In my experience, students with special needs have proven their talent in diverse areas such as health and fitness, teaching, computers, social work, design, sports, entrepreneurship, etc. We just need to discover their talent and support them,” she said.
The participants – special needs educators, teachers, counsellors, parents and doctors –agreed that awareness and support systems were needed not just for children but for other stakeholders, too.
Suzana Drabik, project manager, International Center for Promotion of Enterprises (ICPE), Slovenia, shared her perspective as a mother of a child with special needs.
“My journey was from acceptance to dealing with the systems – schools, people not understanding that my child was different…I sought information from books, forums and Internet. All stakeholders need support – children, parents, teachers, doctors, social workers, etc,” she said.
The consultation, ‘Bright New World’ – jointly organised by ICS and ICPE – highlighted a wide range of subjects related to creating an inclusive and equitable world for children with learning disabilities and neurological disorders.
All gram panchayats in Bihar to have own websites
In a bid to bring accountability and transparency in the system of rural governance, all gram panchayat units in the state will have their own websites, containing historical and demographic details of their respective jurisdiction, said Panchayati raj minister. The state panchayati raj department has approached the Bihar state Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (Beltron), National Informatics Centre, and other Central government institutions to develop a comprehensive website for each gram panchayats so that each and every activity, including the status of schemes, could be monitored from the state headquarter. The websites are deemed to contain all demographic details, places of historical importance, and important institutions, besides details of elected representatives of the area.
Govt prepares to shift BSRTC buses op to Patliputra ISBT amid growing demands from pvt transporters
Buses under the Bihar state road transport corporation running from Bankipur bus depot at Gandhi Maidan will soon shift to the new Patliputra inter-state bus terminal at Bariaya chak on the outskirts of the city amid the growing demands from private transporters to shift plying of government buses from the new terminal, said Patna district magistrate. BSRTC buses run on different routes including various locations in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.
Getting constant treats from land grabbers, says family of noted Dhrupad singer
Alleging that they are being constantly threatened by land grabbers, the family of noted Dhrupad singer, Padamshree Pt Ramchatur Mallick, has expressed that if the situation continues, they would be forced to migrate to other states. The family stated that their ancestral property at Gangadah village in Darbhanga district is being targeted by some land grabbers.
Woman found murdered in Lucknow, husband arrested
A 32-year-old woman was found murdered at her rented house under PGI police station here on Wednesday, said police. Police later arrested her husband, whom the family members of the deceased, have accused of murder. According to reports, the women's father informed police that his daughter was found murdered at her rented accommodation. The father accused his son-in-law Krishna Kumar (32) of murder. The duo married nine years back and had two kids.
Girl dies, another kid injured as school gate collapses in Kunda
A nine-year-old girl died while another kid was injured when the gate of a primary school at Banemau in Kunda area of Pratapgarh collapsed on them on Wednesday morning, police said. Other children managed to run away but the victim Vandana Singh and a boy named Rishabh (7) were injured in the incident. Villagers and teachers immediately rushed the injured children to nearby community health centre in Kunda where Vandana was declared dead on arrival.
