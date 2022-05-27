Early interventions in emergency key to saving lives: Experts

To mark International Emergency Medicine Day, the department of emergency medicine at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) organised a discussion on Friday wherein speakers stressed upon the importance of early interventions in emergency to reduce morbidity and mortality.

Prof Haider Abbas, HoD emergency medicine at KGMU said the National Medical Commission has made it mandatory for all medical colleges across the country to have department of emergency medicine since majority serious patients reach this department first.

Speakers in the programme stressed that the emergency was the face of the hospital.

Prof Abbas emphasised the need of treatment during golden hour during which many lives can be saved.

He said, “If treatment is given within golden hour or platinum minutes many lives can be saved. The emergency care starts from the roadside or home, because in cases of emergency family members or public are the first responders, followed by emergency medical systems which is ambulance and paramedics and then the hospital.”

He said department of emergency medicine was starting Post Doctoral Certificate Courses (PDCC) in resuscitative emergency medicine. The department has six ventilators and it will be increased. The department has published many papers.

Attending the meet via online platform Dr Sunil Ahuja from US said this branch was not very old and growing in developing countries.

He discussed about the development of this branch and said such meetings of experts from India and abroad will create more opportunities for research.