Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Early interventions in emergency key to saving lives: Experts
lucknow news

Early interventions in emergency key to saving lives: Experts

During a discussion on the occasion of International Emergency Medicine Day experts emphasised the need of early intervention during golden hour to save lives
National Medical Commission has made it mandatory for all medical colleges across the country to have department of emergency medicine since majority serious patients reach this department first. (Piuc for representation)
National Medical Commission has made it mandatory for all medical colleges across the country to have department of emergency medicine since majority serious patients reach this department first. (Piuc for representation)
Published on May 27, 2022 10:16 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

To mark International Emergency Medicine Day, the department of emergency medicine at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) organised a discussion on Friday wherein speakers stressed upon the importance of early interventions in emergency to reduce morbidity and mortality.

Prof Haider Abbas, HoD emergency medicine at KGMU said the National Medical Commission has made it mandatory for all medical colleges across the country to have department of emergency medicine since majority serious patients reach this department first.

Speakers in the programme stressed that the emergency was the face of the hospital.

Prof Abbas emphasised the need of treatment during golden hour during which many lives can be saved.

He said, “If treatment is given within golden hour or platinum minutes many lives can be saved. The emergency care starts from the roadside or home, because in cases of emergency family members or public are the first responders, followed by emergency medical systems which is ambulance and paramedics and then the hospital.”

He said department of emergency medicine was starting Post Doctoral Certificate Courses (PDCC) in resuscitative emergency medicine. The department has six ventilators and it will be increased. The department has published many papers.

Attending the meet via online platform Dr Sunil Ahuja from US said this branch was not very old and growing in developing countries.

He discussed about the development of this branch and said such meetings of experts from India and abroad will create more opportunities for research.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Aryan Khan PTI File Photo

    Truth prevailed, say ruling parties after NCB clean chit to Aryan Khan

    Soon after the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday gave a clean chit to son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, in the Cordelia drugs bust case, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi came down on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government for its “attempts to defame the state and Bollywood”. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said “truth prevails” and slammed BJP for trying to “demonise” Maharashtra by “misusing Central agencies.”

  • SP’s Lal Bihari Yadav is an MLC representing Varanasi teachers’ constituency since 2020. (File photo)

    SP’s Lal Bihari Yadav becomes Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Parishad

    Samajwadi Party's Lal Bihari Yadav has been recognised as the Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Parishad, the Upper House of Uttar Pradesh Legislature, according to an order issued by Parishad chairman Kumwar Manvendra Singh here on Friday. He replaces SP's Sanjay Lathar whose tenure as a Member of Legislative Council ended on Thursday. A resident of Azamgarh, Yadav is an MLC representing Varanasi teachers' constituency since 2020. His tenure will end in 2026.

  • Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. (PTI)

    CM Soren questions ED’s‘silence’ on its raids in Jharkhand

    Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has questioned the lack of “official briefings” by the Enforcement Directorate on its ongoing raids in the state in connection with the alleged MNREGA scam. The series of ED raids in connection with alleged embezzlement of 18.06 crore of MNREGA funds started on May 6, when the federal agency searched multiple locations in four states, including official residence of Jharkhand's mines & industry secretary Pooja Singhal.

  • Raids are going on to arrest the robbers, police said. (Picture for representation)

    Bank heist in Araria near SP’s residence

    Armed robbers looted 37 lakh and gold worth 15 lakh from a Bank of India (BoI) branch in Bihar's Araria district on Friday, police said. Police said the crime was committed in just 10 to 12 minutes. Before fleeing, they took the digital video recorder (DVR) of CCTV cameras installed in the bank.

  • The Magadh University. (HT Photo)

    Police seek warrant to arrest tainted MU VC, calls get louder for his ouster

    Bihar Police's Special Vigilance Unit on Friday moved a special court in Patna seeking a non-bailable warrant against the Magadh University vice chancellor Rajendra Prasad, who has been on medical leave ever since the investigating agency carried out raids at Prasad's' office and Gorakhpur residence in November last year and recovered huge cash, including foreign currency.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out