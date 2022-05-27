Early interventions in emergency key to saving lives: Experts
To mark International Emergency Medicine Day, the department of emergency medicine at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) organised a discussion on Friday wherein speakers stressed upon the importance of early interventions in emergency to reduce morbidity and mortality.
Prof Haider Abbas, HoD emergency medicine at KGMU said the National Medical Commission has made it mandatory for all medical colleges across the country to have department of emergency medicine since majority serious patients reach this department first.
Speakers in the programme stressed that the emergency was the face of the hospital.
Prof Abbas emphasised the need of treatment during golden hour during which many lives can be saved.
He said, “If treatment is given within golden hour or platinum minutes many lives can be saved. The emergency care starts from the roadside or home, because in cases of emergency family members or public are the first responders, followed by emergency medical systems which is ambulance and paramedics and then the hospital.”
He said department of emergency medicine was starting Post Doctoral Certificate Courses (PDCC) in resuscitative emergency medicine. The department has six ventilators and it will be increased. The department has published many papers.
Attending the meet via online platform Dr Sunil Ahuja from US said this branch was not very old and growing in developing countries.
He discussed about the development of this branch and said such meetings of experts from India and abroad will create more opportunities for research.
Truth prevailed, say ruling parties after NCB clean chit to Aryan Khan
Soon after the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday gave a clean chit to son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, in the Cordelia drugs bust case, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi came down on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government for its “attempts to defame the state and Bollywood”. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said “truth prevails” and slammed BJP for trying to “demonise” Maharashtra by “misusing Central agencies.”
SP’s Lal Bihari Yadav becomes Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Parishad
Samajwadi Party's Lal Bihari Yadav has been recognised as the Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Parishad, the Upper House of Uttar Pradesh Legislature, according to an order issued by Parishad chairman Kumwar Manvendra Singh here on Friday. He replaces SP's Sanjay Lathar whose tenure as a Member of Legislative Council ended on Thursday. A resident of Azamgarh, Yadav is an MLC representing Varanasi teachers' constituency since 2020. His tenure will end in 2026.
CM Soren questions ED’s‘silence’ on its raids in Jharkhand
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has questioned the lack of “official briefings” by the Enforcement Directorate on its ongoing raids in the state in connection with the alleged MNREGA scam. The series of ED raids in connection with alleged embezzlement of ₹18.06 crore of MNREGA funds started on May 6, when the federal agency searched multiple locations in four states, including official residence of Jharkhand's mines & industry secretary Pooja Singhal.
Bank heist in Araria near SP’s residence
Armed robbers looted ₹37 lakh and gold worth ₹15 lakh from a Bank of India (BoI) branch in Bihar's Araria district on Friday, police said. Police said the crime was committed in just 10 to 12 minutes. Before fleeing, they took the digital video recorder (DVR) of CCTV cameras installed in the bank.
Police seek warrant to arrest tainted MU VC, calls get louder for his ouster
Bihar Police's Special Vigilance Unit on Friday moved a special court in Patna seeking a non-bailable warrant against the Magadh University vice chancellor Rajendra Prasad, who has been on medical leave ever since the investigating agency carried out raids at Prasad's' office and Gorakhpur residence in November last year and recovered huge cash, including foreign currency.
