Eatery owner arrested for killing daughter’s boyfriend
PRAYAGRAJ: The Naini police on Thursday arrested an eatery owner in connection with the murder of his daughter’s boyfriend and attempted murder of his daughter in the wee hours on Wednesday.
The accused Sunil Mishra confessed to have opened fire with his licensed pistol on his daughter and her boyfriend after seeing them together in his house, police said.
SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit said body of Arunav Singh was found on the terrace of Sunil Mishra’s house at Chak Hiranand under Naini police station while his daughter Ayushi was found critically injured and was admitted to SRN hospital for treatment.
Sunil Mishra tried to mislead police in the beginning and claimed that he rushed to the terrace and found his daughter lying injured with the licensed pistol in her hand while Arnav’s body was also found nearby.
However, during questioning, Sunil ,who runs a ‘dhaba’ on Rewa Road, confessed to have opened fire on his daughter and her boyfriend which resulted in the youth’s death.
“Investigations revealed that Arnav Singh had an affair with Sunil Mishra’s daughter Ayushi. Arunav often used to visit Arushi secretly. In the morning at around 4 am on Wednesday, Arunav and Arushi were together on the terrace when Sunil Mishra spotted them. In a fit of rage, Sunil opened fire on them with his licensed pistol. The .32 bore pistol with a live cartridge in its chamber, four empty cartridges and Arunav’s slippers have been found from the crime scene. Arunav’s father Satya Prakash has also named Sunil’s sons Sanskar and Tushar in his FIR and evidence against them is also being collected,” SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit said.
