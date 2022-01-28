EC announces biennial polls for 35 UP Legislative Council seats on March 3 and 7

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday announced the schedule for two-phase biennial polls for 35 seats of the UP Legislative Council (Vidhan Parishad) spread over local authorities’ constituencies amid the ongoing bigger battle for the assembly polls in the state.

The voting for 29 UP Legislative Council seats will be held on March 3 in phase one while the remaining six seats will go to polls in the second phase on March 7, according to a press release issued by the EC.

Votes will be counted on March 12. All the 35 seats for which elections have been announced will fall vacant on March 7 due to the retirement of the sitting members.

The Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri local authorities ’constituency has two seats for which separate elections will be held.

The EC will issue the poll notification on February 4 for the first phase and on February 10 for the second phase.

“The Model Code of Conduct concerning the said election will come into force with an immediate effect in the constituencies concerned,” the EC said.

“The chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh is directed to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that the extant instructions regarding Covid-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election,” the EC added.