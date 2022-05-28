Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / E-charting system, lift, automatic ladder inaugurated at Prayagraj Junction by BJP MP
lucknow news

E-charting system, lift, automatic ladder inaugurated at Prayagraj Junction by BJP MP

The facilities were inaugurated by BJP MP from Prayagaraj Rita Bahuguna Joshi who said Prayagraj Junction railway station will become a world class station in the next two years
BJP MP from Prayagaraj Rita Bahuguna Joshi said passengers coming to Prayagraj Junction would now get the benefit of modern technology.
Published on May 28, 2022 10:08 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

The Prayagraj Junction railway station will become a world class station in the next two years with the help of technology based innovations, said local BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Saturday.

She was speaking on the occasion of the launch of e-charting system, newly installed lift and automatic ladder at Prayagraj Junction railway station. MP from Phulpur, Keshari Devi Patel was also present on the occasion.

The MP said “During the Corona period, people living in other states felt that they would not be able to reach their homes or meet their loved ones. But railways did the courageous work of taking people to their homes. It also provided food to them, a step which is appreciated by all.”

She further said passengers coming to Prayagraj Junction would now get the benefit of modern technology.

“With modern technology, they can now get information regarding their journey easily. Railway officials and team of Prayagraj division have worked hard and shown that Prayagraj railway station is also embracing modern technology,” she said.

They are also gaining praise and respect due to easy access they have provided to platforms and toilets for the differently abled persons.

Besides, rail corridors are being built, new trains are being introduced and soon people would get a new train between Prayagraj and Lucknow. Direct train for Uttarakhand is also going to be introduced in the coming days, she said.

