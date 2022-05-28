E-charting system, lift, automatic ladder inaugurated at Prayagraj Junction by BJP MP
The Prayagraj Junction railway station will become a world class station in the next two years with the help of technology based innovations, said local BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Saturday.
She was speaking on the occasion of the launch of e-charting system, newly installed lift and automatic ladder at Prayagraj Junction railway station. MP from Phulpur, Keshari Devi Patel was also present on the occasion.
The MP said “During the Corona period, people living in other states felt that they would not be able to reach their homes or meet their loved ones. But railways did the courageous work of taking people to their homes. It also provided food to them, a step which is appreciated by all.”
She further said passengers coming to Prayagraj Junction would now get the benefit of modern technology.
“With modern technology, they can now get information regarding their journey easily. Railway officials and team of Prayagraj division have worked hard and shown that Prayagraj railway station is also embracing modern technology,” she said.
They are also gaining praise and respect due to easy access they have provided to platforms and toilets for the differently abled persons.
Besides, rail corridors are being built, new trains are being introduced and soon people would get a new train between Prayagraj and Lucknow. Direct train for Uttarakhand is also going to be introduced in the coming days, she said.
Office of profit row: EC grants Soren’s plea for more time to appear
The Election Commission of India, acting on a plea from Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren for more time to present his case on allegations that he held an office of profit that could potentially disqualify his state assembly membership, has rescheduled its hearing on the matter from May 31 to June 14, officials said.
BPSC exam paper leak: Revenue officer arrested from Araria
A fourth government official has been arrested by Economic Offences Unit of Bihar Police in connection with the leak of question papers of state's civil services examination, which was held on May 8 and cancelled hours later as a set of question papers began circulating on social media even as the examination was being held, officials familiar with the matter said. Rahul Kumar (26), who is posted as revenue officer in Bhargama block in Araria district's father is posted at Madhubani as police sub-inspector. Rahul's centre was in Siwan.
Disabled-friendly toilets in 87,610 U.P. govt primary schools soon
The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to ensure 19 basic amenities in all over 1.54 lakh government-run primary and upper primary schools of the state as part of “Operation Kayakalp”. Under it for the first time, the government is now going to ensure disabled-friendly toilets in all these schools by March 2023, say senior state basic education department officials in the know about the move.
Delhi HC notice as construction worker waits 5 years for aid for child's wedding
The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) on a plea of a construction worker who had applied for financial assistance for their daughter's marriage in 2017. It is alleged that now Board officials are demanding the marriage certificate of his daughter for disposal of his application which is in violation of the Board's own rule.
Central govt will be removed from power if they misuse authority: Saamana
Mumbai Attacking the relentless deployment of central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate against ministers of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government and its leaders, the Shiv Sena warned that if this continued, the central government would be removed from power for misusing its authority.
