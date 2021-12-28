Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ECI officials in UP to review election preparations

The Election Commission will hold a meeting with the representatives of national and recognised political parties in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday to discuss the assembly elections scheduled to be held early next year.
Chief election xommissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra landed in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday along with election commissioners Rajiv Kumar, Anup Chandra Pandey, and other senior election officials. (ANI)
Updated on Dec 28, 2021 03:20 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: Chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra, election commissioners Rajiv Kumar, Anup Chandra Pandey, and other top Election Commission of India (ECI) officials arrived in Lucknow on Tuesday for a three-day visit to review the preparations for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. They will hold a series of meetings until Thursday.

ECI principal secretary (protocol) Rahul Sharma said the commission will Tuesday hold a meeting with the representatives of national and recognised political parties.

Delegations of the Samajwadi Party, Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party will meet the top ECI officials.

Chief electoral officer (Uttar Pradesh) Ajay Kumar Shukla, state police, and central paramilitary forces’ nodal officers will later meet them. There will be a separate meeting with the officers of enforcement agencies on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the ECI officials will hold a meeting with divisional commissioners, district electoral officers, commissioners, inspectors general, and superintendents of police of all 75 districts.

The officials will hold a meeting with the chief secretary and the director-general of police on Thursday before addressing a press conference, Sharma said.

