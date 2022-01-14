ECI to review Covid situation in UP for decision on rally ban

LUCKNOW The Election Commission of India (ECI) will review the Covid situation in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Saturday to take a decision over the ban imposed on physical rallies, road shows and padyatras in view of the surge in cases.

The filing of nominations for the first phase of Assembly elections commenced in 11 districts of west UP on Friday amid strict Covid guidelines issued by the poll panel.

Polling will be held on February 10 for 58 assembly constituencies in 11 districts including Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.

Data released by the UP health and family welfare department shows that a chunk of UP’s 16,016 fresh cases – 6,578 — were reported in these 11 districts going to polls in the first phase. These districts also account for nearly 50% of the active Covid cases (38,648), making the task of permitting political parties to hold rallies, roadshows and padyatras challenging for the poll panel.

With the 16,016 fresh Covid-19 cases across the state in the last 24 hours, the tally of active cases has gone up to 84,440. The state is also witnessing increase in the death tally. Since January 1, the state reported 34 deaths, majority of which have been reported in west UP districts and state capital Lucknow. The recovery rate, which was 98% in December, declined to 94% on Friday.

After the slowdown of the second Covid wave in June, the fatality count had also declined. No death was reported in December, said a health department officer.

Acknowledging that the Covid situation in poll-bound states is dynamic and not static, poll preparations have been made to hold a Covid-safe election, said chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra while announcing the Assembly election poll schedule in New Delhi on January 8. Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said in view of the directions issued by ECI a ban has been imposed on physical rallies, road shows, padyatras, street corner meetings across UP till January 15.

Political parties have been urged to hold virtual and digital campaigning on various social media platforms. The ECI’s guidelines have been sent to all the district magistrates and they have been asked to ensure that there is no violation of the poll panel order. DMs will be held responsible for the violation of Covid guidelines issued by the ECI, he added.

Meanwhile, UP has ramped up Covid vaccination by administering 22.32 crore doses. While 13.54 crore eligible people above 18 years have received the first dose, 8.31 crore have been given the both doses. The 33.55 lakh teenagers in age group of 15-18 years have been given the first dose. Strict measures have implemented in districts having an active Covid tally of 1,000, he said.

“People in cities like Meerut, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh and Agra frequently move out to other places. Crowd movement has resulted in spurt of Covid cases. The administration in cities where Covid cases are rising should ensure all public activity including private gatherings are stopped immediately,” said Dr PK Gupta, former president, Indian Medical Association, Lucknow.