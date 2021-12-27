ECI’s three-day UP visit to review poll preparations from Dec 28

The three-day visit of the full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to Uttar Pradesh will start on Tuesday (December 28). Chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra, election commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey, along with other senior officers of ECI, will review the preparations for the assembly elections in meetings with state government officers on December 28, 29 and 30.

Principal secretary (protocol), ECI, Rahul Sharma said on December 28, the commission will hold meeting with the representatives of national and recognised political parties. Later, there will be a meeting with Chief electoral officer (Uttar Pradesh) Ajay Kumar Shukla, state police and central paramilitary forces nodal officers. There will be a separate meeting with the officers of various enforcement agencies on Tuesday.

On December 29, the ECI will hold a meeting with divisional commissioners, district electoral officers, commissioners of police, inspectors general of police (zone) and superintendents of police of all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. On December 30, the poll panel will hold a meeting with the chief secretary and the director general of police of the state. Later, the ECI officers will hold a press conference, Sharma said.

The ECI officers visiting Uttar Pradesh include chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra; election commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey; election commission secretary general Umesh Sinha; senior deputy election commissioner Chandra Bhusan Kumar; deputy election commissioners Nitesh Vyas and T Sreekanth; director general Sheyphali B Sharan; directors Pankaj Srivastava and Santosh Ajmera; joint director Anuj Chandak; secretary Ajoy Kumar and under secretary Prafull Awasthi.