ECI’s visit from Dec 28 to mark start of countdown to UP assembly polls

The Election Commission of India will review the preparations for the UP assembly polls in meetings with state government officials
The Election Commission of India will also hold a meeting with the chief secretary, the director general of police and other top Uttar Pradesh government officials. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )
Published on Dec 23, 2021 09:05 PM IST
ByRajesh Kumar Singh, Lucknow

The full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will begin its three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh on December 28, marking the start of the countdown to the announcement of the 2022 UP assembly polls.

Chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra, election commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey, along with other senior officers of ECI, will review the preparations for the assembly elections in meetings with state government officers on December 28, 29 and 30.

Chief electoral officer (Uttar Pradesh) Ajay Kumar Shukla said during the three-day visit, the Election Commission will review the preparations for the assembly election in a meeting with divisional commissioners, IGPs (Zone), DIGs (Range), district magistrates, superintendents of police of all the 75 districts in the state and returning officers of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies.

The ECI will also hold a meeting with the chief secretary, the director general of police and other top state government officers as well. Along with officials of the enforcement agencies, the commission will meet representatives of the various political parties.

ECI will also review its instructions to the poll-bound state for the revision of electoral rolls, organisation of voter’s awareness campaign, posting of officers, drive against illegal arms and other poll related matters.

The commission is likely to announce the assembly poll schedule around mid-January.

During its visit, the commission will also asses the requirement of central para-military forces in the state for conducting free and fair polls in meetings with the state home department and state police officers. Like the 2017 assembly election, the 2022 assembly election in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases, those in the know of things said.

Rajesh Kumar Singh

Rajesh Kumar Singh is a special correspondent at HT Lucknow. He covers State Home Department, State Police, Central police agencies,BSP, Health Department, UP Chief Electoral Officer, Irrigation Department, Mining and, Lokayukta. ...view detail

