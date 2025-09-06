Search
Economic conflict looms worldwide, use locally made products: UP Min Jaiswal

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 09:41 pm IST

Addressing a one-day workshop for the Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan at the Commissioner’s Auditorium on Saturday, Jaiswal highlighted ongoing efforts to support small industries and create employment. He also outlined the five lakh rupee loans available under the Chief Minister’s Youth Entrepreneur Campaign and encouraged youths to explore opportunities in setting up new enterprises.

Stressing the need to promote Swadeshi products, Uttar Pradesh minister of state (independent charge) for stamp, court fee and registration, Ravindra Jaiswal, said the current global scenario amounts to an undeclared economic war. He urged citizens to use locally made products during birthdays, weddings, and the upcoming Diwali festival.

Uttar Pradesh minister of state (independent charge) for stamp, court fee and registration, Ravindra Jaiswal (Sourced)
Divisional Commissioner S Rajalingam, present as a special guest, motivated the youth to develop innovative ideas, particularly in Varanasi’s tourism sector. He called on banks to support new ventures and improve the district’s credit-deposit ratio.

During the event, Jaiswal handed over a 25 lakh cheque under the ODOP campaign to Mohammad Matam of Ghazipur and distributed loans to beneficiaries from Varanasi, Jaunpur, Chandauli, and Ghazipur under the Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan.

Union Bank of India regional head Shailendra Kumar and Bank of Baroda regional head Ganga Singh attended the workshop, which was hosted by the additional commissioner of industries, Varanasi division, Umesh Kumar Singh. For outstanding performance in the CM Yuva Yojana, bank officials were honoured with shawls, certificates, and mementoes.

