ED questions Mukhtar Ansari’s brother Afzal in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate officials questioned Mafiosi-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s brother and Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari for several hours in connection with the money laundering case registered against Mukhtar last year in July.
ED has summoned Afzal Ansari and Mukhtar’s sons Umar and MLA Abbas for questioning on Monday.
ED officials said Umar and Abbas could not be questioned on Monday due to a lack of time.
Officials said that a case was registered against Mukhtar on the basis of charges of corruption, embezzling MLA funds and assets. It is also alleged that Mukhtar grabbed government land and then gave it to a private firm on yearly rent of over ₹1 crore.
Afzal Ansari was questioned about properties owned by him and his kin, his source of income, his bank accounts and other assets. Mukhtar’s other kin will also be given notices to be present before ED soon.
Mukhtar Ansari is presently lodged at Banda Jail after being shifted from jail in Punjab around a year ago. Many buildings owned by him, his kin and associates have been demolished in Lucknow, Gazipur and Mau during the last few years.
-
Girl critical after acid attack
PATNA A 20-year-old girl lost her eyes and suffered 60% burn injuries after an unidentified man allegedly threw acid on her while she was sleeping in her house in a village in Bihar's Gopalganj district late Sunday, police said. The victim's family said they don't know who was behind the incident. “The way the crime had been executed, it is evident the culprit knew everything about our family,” said the victim's mother.
-
Cyber cell starts probe into question leak, BPSC fresh exam date after gaps plugged
The cyber cell of Bihar Police has started a probe into the “leakage” of a set of question papers of the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission for key posts in the state administration, which led to the cancellation of the exam within a few hours after it ended on Sunday, officials said. The BPSC later cancelled the exam and immediately handed over probe to the state police.
-
Bihar to experience gusty winds, heavy rain on May 11 and 12: MeT
With the intensification of Cyclone Asani in Odisha and West Bengal, Bihar is likely to experience high velocity winds and moderate to heavy rain in the next two to three days, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Monday. As per the daily bulletin issued, Muzaffarpur recorded 88 mm of rainfall, Supaul 44.2mm, Pusa 32.2mm, Darbhanga 31.2 mm and Rosera 15mm. The maximum temperature hovered around 35C and minimum temperature around 24C.
-
85 -year-old sexually assaulted in Bihar village
An 85-year-old woman at a village in Bihar's East Champaran has alleged she was sexually assaulted by a 22-year-old man, who has since been arrested, police said on Monday. Quoting from the FIR (first information report) lodged with Dhaka police station, station house officer Abhay Kumar said the incident occurred late Saturday night when the woman was asleep at her barn.
-
Fire at tower near SRK's ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai put off, residents safely evacuated
The level-2 fire was reported around 7.46pm on the 14th floor of the 21-storey Jivesh Building in Bandstand Road in Bandra (west). As many as eight fire engines and seven jumbo tankers rushed to the spot.
