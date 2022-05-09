Home / Cities / Lucknow News / ED questions Mukhtar Ansari’s brother Afzal in money laundering case
Afzal Ansari was questioned about properties owned by him and his kin, his source of income, his bank accounts and other assets by the ED
ED had also summoned Afzal Ansari and MukhtarAnsari’s (in pic) sons Umar and MLA Abbas for questioning on Monday. (File photo)
Published on May 09, 2022 09:58 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

The Enforcement Directorate officials questioned Mafiosi-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s brother and Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari for several hours in connection with the money laundering case registered against Mukhtar last year in July.

ED has summoned Afzal Ansari and Mukhtar’s sons Umar and MLA Abbas for questioning on Monday.

ED officials said Umar and Abbas could not be questioned on Monday due to a lack of time.

Officials said that a case was registered against Mukhtar on the basis of charges of corruption, embezzling MLA funds and assets. It is also alleged that Mukhtar grabbed government land and then gave it to a private firm on yearly rent of over 1 crore.

Afzal Ansari was questioned about properties owned by him and his kin, his source of income, his bank accounts and other assets. Mukhtar’s other kin will also be given notices to be present before ED soon.

Mukhtar Ansari is presently lodged at Banda Jail after being shifted from jail in Punjab around a year ago. Many buildings owned by him, his kin and associates have been demolished in Lucknow, Gazipur and Mau during the last few years.

