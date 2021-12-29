ED tracing source of illegal properties of Mafiosi-turned-politicians

Not only the police but the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also tightening its noose around musclemen and Mafiosi-turned-politicians, including former MP Atiq Ahmad, MLA Mukhtar Ansari and Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ED officials are investigating their movable and immovable assets, which they have earned through illegal means. ED is issuing summons to close relatives of the trio to question them about the properties owned by them and their source of income. ED has lodged cases of money laundering against Atiq Ahmad, Mukhtar Ansari and Vijay Mishra. While Atiq is at Ahmedabad Jail, Mukhtar and Vijay Mishra are in different jails of Uttar Pradesh.

The three Mafiosi-turned-politicians have faced police action earlier as well, but this is the first time that ED has been roped in to scan their assets and trace their sources of illegal income, which makes them influential.

After lodging cases of money laundering, ED officials recorded the statements of Atiq, Mukhtar and Vijay Mishra in jail. ED officials said that summons have also been issued to wives, children and close relatives of the trio. ED has sent summon to Atiq’s son Umar for questioning, but he failed to appear following which a case under section 174 (A) was registered against him. It is worth mentioning that Umar is absconding since CBI registered an FIR against Atiq, Umar and others for abduction and assault on a realtor at Deoria Jail. A reward of ₹2 lakh was also declared on him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, ED officials seized 10 bank accounts of Atiq and his wife Shaista Parveen in different banks. The accounts contained ₹1.28 crores cash. Moreover, properties worth ₹8.14 crore, belonging to Atiq, were also seized. Atiq has 80 cases lodged against him. And under the Gangster Act, the administration has carried out demolition and attachments of his properties worth several crores.

MLA Mukhtar Ansari has 49 cases against him and is lodged at Banda Jail. ED officials called his kin for questioning, but no one turned up. Now, summon will be issued against them, and further action will be taken if they fail to appear.

Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra has 73 cases lodged against him and is presently lodged at Agra jail. While the administration has demolished one of his buildings in Allapur, ED is investigating the case of money laundering. His wife Ramlali and other kin have been called for questioning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}