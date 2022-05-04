Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Effigy of Rohingya, Bangladeshi illegal migrants burnt in Varanasi
lucknow news

Effigy of Rohingya, Bangladeshi illegal migrants burnt in Varanasi

Bharatiya Awam Party also sent a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah demanding that the illegal migrants should be expelled from the country
Activists of Bharatiya Awam Party on Wednesday burning the effigy of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants in Lamahi village of Varanasi. (HT photo)
Updated on May 04, 2022 10:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

The Bharatiya Awam Party on Wednesday burnt the effigy of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants in front of Subhash Bhavan in Lamahi.

The party also sent a letter to union home minister Amit Shah, demanding that the illegal migrants should be expelled from the country. The party’s national president Najma Parveen said that the illegal migrants were involved in various violent and crime incidents while national vice-president Gyan Prakash termed Bangladeshi and Rohingya as occupiers.

National secretary Pappu Mishra, state general secretary Vijayshankar Vidrohi, Anil Kumar Pandey, state secretary Sanjay Kumar Prajapati, district vice-president Shobnath Prajapati, district general secretary Harish Yadav Kaka, Sunita Srivastava, Poonam Srivastava, Ramata Srivastava, Saroj Devi were present at the protest site.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP