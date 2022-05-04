Effigy of Rohingya, Bangladeshi illegal migrants burnt in Varanasi

The Bharatiya Awam Party on Wednesday burnt the effigy of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants in front of Subhash Bhavan in Lamahi.

The party also sent a letter to union home minister Amit Shah, demanding that the illegal migrants should be expelled from the country. The party’s national president Najma Parveen said that the illegal migrants were involved in various violent and crime incidents while national vice-president Gyan Prakash termed Bangladeshi and Rohingya as occupiers.

National secretary Pappu Mishra, state general secretary Vijayshankar Vidrohi, Anil Kumar Pandey, state secretary Sanjay Kumar Prajapati, district vice-president Shobnath Prajapati, district general secretary Harish Yadav Kaka, Sunita Srivastava, Poonam Srivastava, Ramata Srivastava, Saroj Devi were present at the protest site.