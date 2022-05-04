Effigy of Rohingya, Bangladeshi illegal migrants burnt in Varanasi
The Bharatiya Awam Party on Wednesday burnt the effigy of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants in front of Subhash Bhavan in Lamahi.
The party also sent a letter to union home minister Amit Shah, demanding that the illegal migrants should be expelled from the country. The party’s national president Najma Parveen said that the illegal migrants were involved in various violent and crime incidents while national vice-president Gyan Prakash termed Bangladeshi and Rohingya as occupiers.
National secretary Pappu Mishra, state general secretary Vijayshankar Vidrohi, Anil Kumar Pandey, state secretary Sanjay Kumar Prajapati, district vice-president Shobnath Prajapati, district general secretary Harish Yadav Kaka, Sunita Srivastava, Poonam Srivastava, Ramata Srivastava, Saroj Devi were present at the protest site.
Youth held for making hoax calls about blowing up Unnao railway station
LUCKNOW: The Government Railway Police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old youth for making two hoax calls threatening to blow up the Ganga Ghat railway station in Unnao. The accused was nabbed from Saraiyya railway crossing in Unnao within 24 hours after the calls, said the police. He was identified as son of Kailash Nath Shukla, Manish Shukla, who hails from Kanthipur gram under Shivrajpur police station in Kanpur.
BJP, NCP promise ‘enough’ seats for OBC candidates in local body elections
Even as the Supreme Court has rejected the Maharashtra government's plea and refused to allow reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the local body elections, Bharatiya Janata Party and Nationalist Congress Party announced to give 'enough' seats to OBC candidates.
Principal booked for asking kids to wear kurta, Eid cap and make video clip
PRAYAGRAJ The principal of a private school in Nyay Nagar area of Jhunsi was booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and promoting disharmony among people of different faiths. The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Lal Mani Tiwari on Tuesday night. Tiwari said Nyay Nagar Public School principal Bushra Mustafa was obstructing religious freedom of children of other faiths and damaging communal harmony in the state by creating issues like Hijab row (in Karnataka).
Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker row: 16 MNS workers detained, 234 issued notices by Pune Police
The Pune Police have detained sixteen Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers in connection with a Maha Aarti programme in Vishrambaug and Khadak police station areas in the city on Wednesday. At least 11 MNS workers were detained under the Vishrambaug police station, while five others were detained under Khadak police station jurisdictions. Three of the MNS workers were booked under Cr PC 151. The MNS workers also performed a Maha Aarti at Kothrud.
Many contenders eye BJP nomination for RS, MLC seats in UP
LUCKNOW The advantage of Bharatiya Janata Party's spectacular win in the recent UP assembly elections would begin to manifest itself - first in the Rajya Sabha polls, possibly in June, followed by the MLC polls in July. “Each party would roughly need 33 to 34 MLAs to ensure the win of its candidate,” said special secretary in the UP Vidhan Sabha, Brij Bhushan Dubey.
