Efforts begin to set up Sainik School in Prayagraj

Students who aspire to pursue their studies in a Sainik School but were unable to do so in absence of any such school in Prayagraj will soon be able to fulfil their wishes. The process for opening a Sainik School in Sangam city has begun, informed state education department officials.

In last year’s budget, the central government, in association with the Sainik Schools Society, had approved a plan to open 100 new Sainik Schools in the country against just 33 running in India.

These news schools are to be opened under the public-private partnership (PPP) model with an aim to develop the ethos of national spirit, indomitable courage, an unfailing commitment to values of respect for country and society, imbibe the importance of physical fitness and embody the national pride in students, while providing quality educational environment by involving the government/private schools to partner in establishing and aligning their system in line with Sainik Schools’ eco-system.

Prayagraj district school inspector of schools (DIoS) RN Vishwakarma, said, “Those, be it organisations or investors, who are interested in opening these schools can visit https:// sainikschool.ncog.gov.in and apply.”

Under the scheme, government-aided schools such as Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Sangathan, autonomous schools, schools being directly run by the Ministry of Defence and Railways, public sector schools and private schools can apply. As per the plan, around 5,000 students can be enrolled in the schools in the 2022-23 session. The schools will start taking admission from class 6. These schools will function like any other 33 Sainik Schools spread across the country.

These schools will also get financial support from the government in the form of fees, training grants etc. In return, the government will get the benefit of the already existing infrastructure in reputed private and government schools.

The initiative is expected to meet the growing demand for Sainik Schools.

These Sainik Schools will also have the option to allow day scholars with early morning to late evenings timings so that day scholars can partake in full-day academic and extra-curricular activities. Teachers of the proposed Sainik School will be provided with teachers’ training under the aegis of Sainik Schools Society. Each Sainik School will be required to excel in an identified sport in accordance with a system of ‘One School– One Sport’ of the ministry of sports and youth affairs. Moreover, NCC vacancies will be allotted based on the existing policy, added officials.