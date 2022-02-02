EICT Academy, IIT-Kanpur to launch online course on “natural language processing”

Electronics and ICT (EICT) Academy of IIT Kanpur in association with EICT Academy-NIT Patna, Malviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM-Jabalpur, is offering a two-week faculty development programme (FDP) on “natural language processing”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The online programme, set to start from February 7, is designed to master the knowledge of natural language processing with future directions and hands-on live sessions.

EICT Academy IIT-Kanpur is an initiative of IIT-Kanpur and the Ministry of Electronics Information Technology, Government of India (MeitY) that aims at providing job-oriented industry-relevant courses on the latest technology to students and faculty.

All FDPs are recognized as per the Career Advancement Scheme guidelines. Under its winter training programme, participants will be given certificates.

The course will be conducted by well-known academic and industry personnel and cover topics like basic text processing, spelling correction, language modelling, pos tagging, distributional semantics, topic models, entity linking, information extraction, text summarization, text classification, sentiment analysis and opinion mining and dialog systems.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The course would benefit graduate students, post-doctoral researchers, young lecturers and working professionals working in this domain. The registration is open for faculty and students with limited seats till February 5.